In case you didn't hear, Elizabeth Banks has directed a Charlie's Angels reboot — and it'll be out in two months. On Sept. 12, the music video "Don't Call Me Angel", the new Charlie's Angels anthem, dropped garnering some love from director Banks, as well as the general public. Then, Sept. 19, the "Don't Call Me Angel" behind-the-scenes video was uploaded to Ariana Grande's YouTube channel. As if the song collab with Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey was not enough, the BTS video captures even more of that Charlie's Angels spirit, but in a modern, feminist way.

Even if you didn't catch the original music video, it won't hurt to see the behind-the-scenes version first. In fact, it might make watching the finished product a bit more fun after you've seen some of the BTS footage. There have been plenty of tweets on the music video and the song itself, causing split opinions about the "Don't Call Me Angel" video.

Of course, the focus of the Charlie's Angels reboot was, at first, who was going to be starring as the three iconic female characters. But the internet took a little bit of a turn later on when speculation of three unexpected singers making an appearance began. Attention was brought to Grande, Cyrus, and Del Rey having some involvement in the upcoming Charlie's Angels project when Miley Cyrus posted a small teaser on Twitter.

The original "Don't Call Me Angel" music video is more cinematic, revealing Grande, Cyrus, and Del Rey each participating in their own role, kind of similar to their personas IRL. Cyrus is tough, strong, and independent, belting the lyrics, "I make my money and I write the checks / So say my name with a little respect", and she is in the boxing ring for a good portion of the song. Grande is tough in her own way, while Del Rey exudes a sophistication while simultaneously playing around with her weapons.

Watching the "Don't Call Me Angel" behind-the-scenes video, though, manages to show us a glimpse of the fun these women had making the video, revealing a clear camaraderie and friendship.

Ariana Grande on YouTube

The singers come off as genuinely fond of each other, with shots of Cyrus giving Grande a hug, and the three of them working as a team on-set together.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Elizabeth Banks made a statement about the singers, saying, “It was important to me to kick off Charlie’s Angels with a huge female-powered anthem driven by a big voice ... What Ariana, Miley, and Lana have delivered surpasses even my high expectations. Their song is resonant and meaningful". It's true that the lyrics and the personas are fiercely feminist. The original music video does indeed leave a strong impression. But what people will appreciate about the behind-the-scenes "Don't Call Me Angel" video, too, is the more laid-back vibe you get when you watch it.

This is the first time the iconic trio of women is making a comeback onscreen since the 2000 film version of Charlie's Angels and its 2003 sequel, both of which starred Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu. The show that started it all was the TV series, Charlie's Angels, that ran from 1976 through 1981. The film is set to star Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. Per an article from Vogue, director Elizabeth Banks stated how important the Charlie's Angels series was to her when the upcoming film version was publicly announced. "Charlie’s Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the 1970s. This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global angels."

If you're looking forward to the new Charlie's Angels film, you can watch the Charlie's Angels trailer and mark your calendar for its Nov. 15 release date.

Honestly, though, if you are looking for some feminist best friend goals, the "Don't Call Me Angel" BTS video just might take a top spot for an example of fierce, powerful women who are also BFFs.