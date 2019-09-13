Guys, I don't think I was this excited about a three-way collaboration since Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Jessie J teamed up for "Bang Bang" in 2014. But that was so five years ago, because Ariana Grande is involved in yet another epic three-person collab and this time, it's with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. Talk about girl power, amirite? Separately, these women are badass already, but together? They are unstoppable. And while I'm completely living for the song and video, the tweets about the "Don't Call Me Angel" video show that fans are pretty split.

Fans got their first sneak peek of the "Don't Call Me Angel" music video on Sept. 10. Grande shared a teaser of the video on her Instagram, and the short clip showed her, Del Rey, and Cyrus all dressed as angels. In that same post, Grande revealed the video was directed by Hannah Lux Davis, who also directed the singer's "7 Rings" and "Thank U, Next" music videos.

The collab for "Don't Call Me Angel" seriously couldn't have come out at a better time. Grande is currently in the midst of her Sweetener world tour, Del Rey just released her sixth studio album, Norman F*cking Rockwell, and Cyrus just performed her emotional single "Slide Away" at the 2019 MTV VMAs. Basically, what I'm trying to get at is Grande, Del Rey, and Cyrus have already been blessing everyone's ears with their music, and now they go ahead and drop this music video! Of course, fans have been tweeting about the video non-stop since it released, but surprisingly, not everyone is living for it.

Check out the "Don't Call Me Angel" music video here.

HERE'S HOW TWITTER REACTED TO THE "DON'T CALL ME ANGEL" MUSIC VIDEO:

For me, I think the video is so damn good and the song is a BOP. But clearly, not all of Twitter agrees.

The general feeling among those who aren't into this track is that the video is visually stunning, but the song itself isn't that great. Some people think the bell-like beat is annoying and that the lyrics didn't match up with the beat very well. Even those critiquing the video are saying they love Del Ray's part, though.

Some people on Twitter are questioning if Cyrus was intending to shade Liam Hemsworth with her presence in this song and her actions in the video. Hemsworth called Cyrus his "little angel" all the time while they were together (he frequently referred to her that way in his Instagram captions), and some people think the guy Cyrus is roughing up in the video kind of looks like Hemsworth. I think this song is more of a f*ck you to the patriarchy, but it is easy to see the MiLiam parallels.

The song will be featured in the upcoming Charlie's Angels movie, which comes out in November. Fans can hear "Don't Call Me Angel" playing in the background of the official trailer for Charlie's Angels.

Based on the trailer, I think the movie will be just as amazing as "Don't Call Me Angel." November can't come soon enough!