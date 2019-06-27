The 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot Trailer Is Here & It's So Freakin' Badass

After over 15 years away, the Angels are back, and with a totally new look. Elizabeth Banks' new Charlie's Angels movie was first announced years ago, but now fans are finally getting their first look at the action-packed spy thriller. The Charlie's Angels reboot trailer just dropped, and it definitely delivers the ass-kicking girl power that the iconic franchise is known for.

As the trailer shows, the new movie includes a lot of important changes from the original 1970s TV series and the pair of Charlie's Angels movies that were hits in the early 2000s. The most obvious change is that Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels is introducing a new trio of super-spies to take down bad guys. Kristen Stewart plays the hard-partying Sabina Wilson, Ella Balinska plays the intimidating Jane Kano, and Naomi Scott plays the brainy Elena Houghlin.

Another major change is that Charlie has majorly upgraded his operations in the new movie, which Banks has clarified is actually a continuation of the Cameron Diaz-Drew Barrymore-Lucy Liu films rather than a remake. Now, the Townsend Agency is an international outfit with unimaginable resources — a major upgrade from just a tiny callbox! To shake things up even more, Charlie's loyal assistant Bosley is no longer a singular person but instead a title. Elizabeth Banks, Patrick Stewart, and Djimon Hounsou all play Bosleys: a rank similar to lieutenant within the Townsend Agency).

And the new Charlie's Angels movie did not just bring one superstar trio of women together. The trailer also features a brand new collaboration between Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey, called "Angel." Check out the full trailer for yourself below:

In the updated Charlie's Angels, Sabina, Jane, and Elena are tasked with tracking down and destroying a dangerous new technology. As the trailer reveals, Elena is a scientist who discovers this powerful tech could be used for evil, and she alerts and joins the Angels to try to prevent that from happening. The mission takes them across eastern Europe, and as is emblematic of the franchise, forces them to wear a bunch of disguises.

The new movie will also star Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Jonathan Tucker, Chris Pang, and Nat Faxon. The male roles are still being kept under wraps, although Elizabeth Banks did previously reveal that Centineo's character Langston is a friend of Naomi Scott's character Elena. In a first-look interview with Entertainment Weekly a couple months ago, Banks described Elena as the heart of the movie, so Centineo's character must have a major role as her friend. Banks has previously worked with Scott on 2017's Power Rangers, in which Scott played the Pink Ranger and Banks terrorized as the villain Rita Repulsa.

Although the first Charlie's Angels trailer premiered the new Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey song "Angel," the track has not yet been released. The clip only features some of Grande's vocals, so fans are still eager to hear Cyrus and Del Rey's parts of the new song. Expect the single to drop pretty soon, since it has already premiered in this trailer.

Charlie's Angels will hit theaters on Nov. 15.