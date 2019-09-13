Ariana, Miley, & Lana's "Don't Call Me Angel" Lyrics Will Make You Rethink The Word Angel

Are y'all ready? The first single from the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot just dropped, y'all! It's called "Don’t Call Me Angel," and it's a collab between three major recording artists. I mean, have you heard Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, & Lana Del Rey's "Don't Call Me Angel" lyrics yet? Because trust me when I tell you that this trio is giving off a whole girl-power vibe.

Fans first got a sneak peek at the collab when a snippet of the tune was released as part of the film's trailer on June 27.

"I’m thrilled that three of my favorite artists ended up doing a song for the film," director Elizabeth Banks told People. "It’s really exciting. I can’t wait for people to see it, actually in full, in the film and to hear it when the single drops. We were inspired by 'Independent Women' and Destiny’s Child with the last set of movies. I feel really grateful that this incredible group of artists took inspiration from these films and felt like working together as women."

Grande hit up social media on Sept. 9 to reveal the single's release date.

She also posted a teaser on Instagram back in June, when she revealed that she co-executive produced the film's entire soundtrack.

And the video finally arrived in all of its glory on Friday, Sept. 13.

Now, let's take a look at those lyrics:

Grande starts things off with the chorus with some background vocals from Cyrus.

Boy, don't call me angel / You ain’t got me right / Don't call me angel / You can't pay my price / Ain’t from no Heaven / Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me) / Even though you know we fly (Though you know we) / Don't call me angel

Then Cyrus comes in with the first verse.

Uh, don't call me angel when I'm a mess / Don't call me angel when I get undressed / You know I, I don't like that, boy / Uh, I make my money, and I write the checks / So say my name with a little respect / All my girls successful, and you're just our guest

Do I really need to say it? / Do I need to say it again, yeah? / You better stop the sweet talk / And keep your pretty mouth shut

Then the chorus slides back in.

Boy, don't call me angel / You ain’t got me right / Don't call me angel / You can't pay my price / Ain’t from no Heaven / Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me) / Even though you know we fly (Though you know we) / Don't call me angel

Grande has the second verse.

See you here with somebody / You sizin' up my body, oh yeah / Don't you know that I bite when the sunset? Yeah / So don’t you try come around me / Might work with her, but not me, oh yeah / Don't you know that I bite when the sunset?

Keep my name out your mouth / I know what you about / So keep my name out your mouth (Oh yeah)

The chorus repeats, then comes Lana.

I appreciate the way you watch me, I can't lie / I drop it down, I pick it up, I back it off the county line / I fell from Heaven, now I'm living like a devil / You can't get me off your mind / I appreciate the way you want me, I can't lie (Can't lie) / I drop it low, I back it up, I know you wanna think you're mine / Baby, I totally get it, you can't guess so / You can't get me off your mind / We in it together, but don't call me angel

Then the song closes out with one more chorus.

Boy, don't call me angel / You ain’t got me right / Don't call me angel / You can't pay my priceAin’t from no Heaven / Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me) / Even though you know we fly (Though you know we) / Don't call me angel

Got it. Most definitely will not being calling y'all angel.

Charlie’s Angels, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, hits theaters on Nov. 15.