Khloé Kardashian's baby announcement Instagram is already iconic. Her daughter's name is so precious and sweet. And her baby girl's room is decorated in a way that every young girl has probably dreamed of at some point in her life. But if you noticed the Donald book in Khloe Kardashian's baby announcement, you might be shocked to learn that it's not a baby book at all.

On April 16, Kardashian shared an adorable post on Instagram to reveal her newborn daughter's name: True Thompson. She captioned the photo,

Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!

The post is so special because it gives us our first peak of (what seems to be) True's nursery, which is filled with more than a dozen pink balloons, gorgeous flower arrangements, a fuzzy stuffed animal and cozy furnishings. But some of us bookworms couldn't help but notice a small stack of books sitting in the corner of the room — one of which is called Donald. However, contrary to what some of us (definitely me) may have guessed at first glance, the book isn't tied to President Donald Trump at all.

Donald is written by Donald Robertson, who is hailed as the fashion world's favorite artist. According to Vogue, he's drawn multiple industry figures in his illustrations, including Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld, and has been endorsed by major celebrities such as Lupita Nyong'o and Beyoncé. Donald is essentially a reflection of his signature quirky illustrations, but also includes quotes and tips — from fashion designers and industry influencers — for aspiring illustrators. Though it's not the conventional baby book, you can never start a kid off too early right?

