The Disney x Casetify Collection Is All About Mickey Mouse & You'll Want It

Whenever someone mentions a Disney collaboration, you're all Mickey Mouse ears. You can't get enough of "The Happiest Place on Earth" and sporting all the adorable characters via crewneck sweatshirts, T-shirts, and hats. That's why you'll be happy to know that the new Disney x CASETiFY collection is here and it's just as magical as you'd expect it to be.

You may already have a tote bag with Goofy on it and a cropped Pluto tee. Now's the time to add to your Disney merch stash and peruse this collection that'll make you feel like you're part of an exclusive fan club. It includes classic designs of Mickey Mouse combined with the modern feel of the CASETiFY brand case. The limited edition collection is called "Mickey Mouse Club," and can be shopped in CASETiFY's signature case styles, which include the mirror case, vegan leather case, and impact case that's made to withstand even the gnarliest of falls.

Right now, you and your fellow Disney-loving BFFs can check out some of the designs included in the collection on the CASETiFY website. The collection isn't officially available to shop until Jan. 20, 2021, but the collab is posted so you can preview designs for the Jumbled Mickey Mouse Case, Mouseketeer Sticker Case, and Mickey Face Case, amongst others. While previewing the designs, you can add your name to the waitlist for any items you're interested in.

According to the official press release, the products start at $35. At that price, you can score a classic red, yellow, black, and white-colored case (True Mickey Mouse colors, duh!), along with a variety of other graphics included in the designs. Some cases have a mix of the different versions of Mickey Mouse throughout the years, like the Cartoon Mickey Case, while others scatter the letters of his name and feature floating pictures that move when you move, puffy silhouettes, or a sticker-like vibe.

Those cases are all adorable, but you might want to put the Mickey Mouse Name Case on your radar, as it's customizable. Your name will appear on the phone case next to a curious and cute Mickey, in the Mickey Mouse font you've come to love.

Now, let's say you literally eat, breath, and dream Disney. There's a one-of-a-kind case that has to be in your cart on the collab's launch day. It's called the Mickey Mouse Club Member's Badge Case and costs $70. It might be a splurge, but totally worth it if you're super passionate about all-things Disney.

In addition to cases, the Disney x CASETiFY collaboration will include a handful of accessories like AirPods cases and wireless chargers. Each of these items will be suitable for different versions and sizes of an iPhone, a Samsung phone, AirPods, a Macbook, an Apple Watch, and more. Just select the size you need when you're perusing the products that are so magical. Then, while you wait for your package to arrive at your doorstep, check out CASETiFY's Instagram account and give it a follow.