Going back to school is always a good excuse to treat yourself to a brand new backpack. Although, you don't need an excuse to fall in love with the Herschel x Disney Mickey Mouse collaboration. The collection features a classic backpack, hip pack, a messenger bag, and more goodies in an earresistibly cute design featuring none other than Mickey Mouse himself. If you're a Disney fan, you'll want to add every piece to your park bag collection right now.

Not only does the collab have bags in all sizes, but it also spotlights a beanie that'll come in handy when you run out to grab a Pumpkin Spice Latte. According to the Herschel site, this collection celebrates Mickey Mouse over the years.

Use the Classic Backpack to store your textbooks and school supplies, or the iconic Herschel Little America Backpack for a sweet glamping trip right in your backyard. You can even use the Nineteen Hip Pack to keep your keys, lip balm, and wallet cozy when you need to run a few errands. Whatever your need, you're sure to find something in the Herschel x Disney Mickey Mouse collection that will have you smiling from mouse ear to mouse ear.

1. This Mickey Mouse Fanny Pack Nineteen Hip Pack $50 | Herschel Growing up, you probably had that one fanny pack you loved to wear on family vacays and trips to Disneyland. Well, now you can gift yourself that throwback vibe with this Mickey Mouse hip pack. Wear it around your waist so your fave Mickey lip balm is always close by, or over your shoulder for a chic, modern look while you're running errands.

2. This Mickey Mouse Travel Backpack Herschel Little America Backpack $120 | Herschel If you're a Herschel fan, the Little America Backpack design is one you'll recognize with its magnet fastened straps on the front. It's the ultimate bag for hiking adventures or simply "traveling" to your backyard to get some work done amongst the fall foliage. Inside, you'll find a custom Mickey Mouse liner and a padded sleeve to keep your laptop safe when traveling.

3. This Classic Mickey Mouse Backpack Classic Backpack | XL $70 | Herschel The classic backpack is extra large, so you can fit your books, laptop, school supplies, and more inside. There are even two water bottle pockets. The black exterior is already cute enough, but the yellow liner inside is where you'll find even more adorable drawings of Mickey Mouse over the years.

4. This Mickey Mouse Messenger Bag Lane Messenger | Small $45 | Herschel Messenger bags might be more your style. If that's the case, this Lane Messenger bag is worth checking out. Rock it with your fave vintage Mickey tee or a Disneybound Mickey Mouse-inspired outfit with a black oversized sweater, red skirt, and yellow tights.

5. This Cozy Mickey Mouse Beanie Elmer Beanie $25 | Herschel Stay cozy this fall with an adorable Mickey Mouse Herschel beanie you can wear on daily neighborhood walks with your pup. You can even get your doggo a matching black beanie of their own, and enjoy a totally sweet #twinning moment.