This December, there won't be an ordinary new moon. Instead, on Dec. 26 at 12:13 a.m. ET, a solar eclipse will blast through the cosmos, setting you off on a brand-new path. In astrology, a solar eclipse is a lot like a new moon, only its power is supremely amplified. While a new moon may encourage you to try something different or set an intention to guide you forward, a solar eclipse tends to invoke a new beginning altogether. While the unexpected shifts that often follow this astrological phenomenon can be overwhelming, the December 2019 solar eclipse will be the best for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, and Sagittarius.

However, when it comes to an eclipse, it's difficult to define the experience as innately "good" or "bad". The reason eclipses are associated with life-altering changes is that they activate the lunar nodes (aka your karmic destiny). An eclipse can shake up your entire life so you'll eventually be brought closer to the path you're meant to take. Whatever happens on an eclipse is meant to, regardless of whether it feels terrifying or exciting.

Taking place in Capricorn, this eclipse is all about regaining control over your life, embracing maturity, and forming a practical plan to achieve your goals. Forming a trine to groundbreaking and rebellious Uranus, this solar eclipse encourages a revolutionary shift. As transformative Pluto and karmic Saturn form a rare conjunction, you may bear witness to major destruction as a form of creation. If you need to tear things down in order to start anew, embrace the freedom that's to come.

Taurus: You're Pushing The Limits And Embracing Adventure

It's time to take a step back from the monotony of your life and get a good look at the bigger picture. Let this solar eclipse help you expand your mind, take on unexpected opportunities, and push you to embark on a road you've never traveled upon. It's time to embrace the spontaneity of life, because you're only holding yourself back by clinging onto your comfort zone. Open your mind to something new.

Virgo: You're Tapping Into Your Own Source Of Creativity

This solar eclipse will help you understand all the ways in which you've been preventing yourself from experiencing joy. It's time to have a conversation with your inner child. How has the pressure of adulthood wounded it? You don't have to hush this part of you in order to live well. Find a way to bring more creativity into your life. This could mean starting a project or simply infusing art into your daily routine.

Scorpio: You're Freeing Your Mind And Saying Your Truth

This solar eclipse is activating your voice. It's time to be honest not only with others, but also with yourself. Don't be afraid of speaking up and expressing your opinions. This solar eclipse is here to help you open up and acknowledge how intelligent you truly are. You have the power to learn anything and use your knowledge to create all the success you've been longing for.

Sagittarius: You're Embracing A Major Financial Opportunity

Prepare to experience a revelation regarding your financial state. This solar eclipse is here to help guide you toward understanding what you need in order to live a fruitful and stable life. Whether you've been overspending or underspending, it's time to come to terms with the level of abundance you desire. Form a plan to achieve concrete financial goals by setting a budget or splurging on something you deserve.