After experiencing a galvanizing and drama-inducing full moon in Gemini, we're descending into the waning phase of the lunar cycle and letting go of all the energy we've been clinging onto. When the December 2018 new moon takes place in fiery, open-minded, and high-energy Sagittarius, it will be the beginning of a thrilling journey. Are you ready to set an intention that guides you through it? Prepared to say farewell to the past and blast your way forward? On Dec. 7, you have every reason to feel stoked about the future.

If you're at all familiar with the spiritual stages of the lunar cycle, you already know that the new moon is a time to set your energy straight and start fresh. Depending on how you use it, you can forgive yourself for your mistakes, cleanse yourself from negativity, and begin taking the baby steps towards something new. Since this new moon occurs in expansive and exaggerating Sagittarius, you'll be able to see the big picture and all the hope that lies on the horizon. However, let's not forget that everything Sagittarius touches only gets bigger, so if this new moon is amplifying your pre-existing anxieties, things are bound to get out of control.

You'll See Everything In A More Magical And Romantic Way

Taking place just one day after Mercury begins stationing direct after a chaotic retrograde, your mind will finally stop focusing on the past. Instead, you'll be able to see all the things that are yet to come, infusing your perspective with optimism. Sagittarius thrives off exciting new changes, cultural exchanges, and the opportunity to learn something new. Its new moon serves as a reminder that the world is so much bigger than we can possibly comprehend. There's no reason we should ever be bored.

As Mars forms a conjunction with dreamy, illusive, and magical Neptune, this lunation will flood your world with vivid colors. Fantasy will be near in reach, romance will blossom in your heart, and the world might just take on a sparkling hue. To say that this new moon will show you beauty would be an understatement; it will allow you a glimpse of faraway realms.

However, You May Also See A Distorted Version Of Reality

Despite how enchanting this energy will be, your thoughts may also run off into dark places. When two planets form a conjunction, it essentially means that their energies are combining and overflowing. With both instinctual Mars and deceptive Neptune in imaginary Pisces, you might drift too far away from reality. If things seem dismal, fearsome, or stressful, there's a strong chance that your irrational thoughts are the culprit.

It's safe to say that whatever you're feeling on this new moon will augment. While Sagittarius is known for their "glass is half-full" mentality, the glass may seem empty altogether if you're not careful. Keep in mind that your thoughts are a powerful thing. Focus on good ones and let the universe expand upon that.

Allow Challenges To Give You The Ambitious Push You Need

This new moon is also tinged with challenge and conflict because Mars — planet of aggression and battle — will form a tense square with the new moon. Even though this energy can cause you to feel unreasonably competitive or threatened by an opponent, let's remember that nothing brilliant ever gets done without a planetary square to push you through it. Even though Mars will be fighting the new moon for dominance, inducing us all with power struggles, this energy could be the spark that sets serious ambition in motion.

If you're feeling the combative energy take you for a wild ride, allow it to fuel and motivate you. What would you like to accomplish? Is there anything that you'd like to "win"? Don't forget that Sagittarius is still a ruthless and insatiable fire sign, and on this new moon, your inner-flame might just spread.