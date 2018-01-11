Here comes the bride, and of course, the bridesmaids! Some of us have been dreaming about our wedding day since kindergarten. We'd play house in preschool and get married to our classmate crush with a pillowcase as a veil. Nowadays, those daydreams have turned into secret Pinterest boards with dresses we'd love to buy and DIY centerpieces. Oh yes, we love love -- and whether or not you have a significant other in your life, you've probably already had some thoughts about your special day. I hope you don't mind, but we took the liberty of picking the color of bridesmaid dresses for your wedding, based on your zodiac sign.

We watch hours of Say Yes To The Dress with our best friends (It's always on, we can't help it!) So, we already have a pretty good idea of the style of dress we want to "say yes" to. Maybe you like something with a lot of lace, or a big tulle skirt. Whatever it may be, you already can't wait for your fitting.

But getting married wouldn't be quite the same without your best friends by your side. They've watched you and your special someone grow together, and were there when it all started. You probably remember running to them with all the details from your first date, and if you're lucky, they've become best friends, too.

It would only be right to put a lot of consideration into what your gal pals will be wearing on your special day. It's your wedding, but you want them to look good and feel good -- especially for the pre-cocktail hour pictures! Here's what color your squad should be wearing, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries: Red You're a fire sign, Aries. So, something just as bold as you will be perfect for your bridesmaids. You're all-around incredibly confident, so you have no problem standing out in the crowd. In fact, you'd prefer to be the leader, but you want your followers to be just as red-hot as you. There's nothing more annoying to you than when people don't live up to their potential, and you know your girls won't fail to play the part in a color so spicy.

Taurus: Maroon You can be quite the romantic, Taurus. When your significant other walked into your life, it was already filled with a lot of love and beauty because you worked hard to make it just so. But, despite where you might find yourself in your feels, you are also incredibly practical. So, your bridesmaids will be wearing a color that is warm, yet wonderful on everyone -- maroon. It can be perfect for pairing with emerald greens, perfect peaches, or soft champagnes in the rest of your decor, and will have your 'maids sporting just the right #mood.

Gemini: Light Blue Love is in the air, Gemini! You're oh-so curious and loving, so you've probably been thinking about your special day a little bit extra. Your bridal party is quite full because you're fairly social and couldn't imagine leaving out anybody in your squad. There's the sports team from high school, and the college friends from class who you were so easily able to make connections with -- ugh, drawing the line will be hard, and you're nervous that you won't be able to find the right 'fit for them all. But you can look to your lucky stars for a little bit of help, because you're an Air sign and nothing is quite as lovely for a person like you than light blue. You'll feel an instant connection with this color by your side because, like you, it radiates the need to roam a room and feel just a little free.

Cancer: Navy Blue You're always in your head, Cancer. So, finding a color that feels just as sensitive and emotional as you is incredibly crucial. Navy blue will be the perfect match for your Water sign. It gives a sense of depth that so directly correlates with your passion for the people in your life. You've probably picked out a venue that sits on a lake, or will land you some impressive shots by the sea — it would only be right to have something blue by your side.

Leo: Rust Orange You love the sun and the spotlight, Leo. So, there's no doubt that you'll be the center of attention during the ceremony. You naturally radiate a lot of good vibes. Like the summer month you were born in, your personality is bright, and so your bridesmaids will need something a little bold to put even more shine on you. Nobody wants to look like a traffic cone, so you'll have to settle for something a little more subtle in rust orange. This color is saturated and warm like your heart, and you won't be able to resist snapping a few extra pics with your people.

Virgo: Champagne You're fairly down to earth, Virgo. Picking out something flashy is just not your forte. So, you'll stick to something a little more neutral with your color scheme — a soft champagne. Champagne is the ideal color for a wedding no matter what time of the year it may be. It complements any additional colors, and brings just a little bit of class without overdoing it with glitz and glam. You don't leave much up to chance, so you've probably been planning your wedding pictures and surveying your outfit options for a while now, but we beg you to consider something like sweet champagne that'll make your day extra special.

Libra: Grey You value your partner a lot, Libra. Just having someone who falls so perfectly in sync with you is something you hold close to your heart. You understand that relationships come with a whole lot of balance. It's a gentle game of give and take, and you're the MVP. You're so pleased with the perfect sort of harmony you two have created, and so a color like grey that fits this curated aesthetic is key. It's a neutral, which means that it won't cause many problems between your bridesmaids when it comes to "who look good in what," and you'll be happy to have a soft color to match your Air sign.

Scorpio: Scarlet You love a good love story, Scorpio. You've probably jammed out to old Taylor Swift songs about relationships, and re-watched romantic comedies more than you're willing to admit. Truth is, you just take your friendships and love life a little seriously. You like to know that you can trust the people you've chosen to surround yourself with, and work hard to make your life feel like a movie. Scarlet will be the perfect color to show this side of you. When we think of passion, we often think of those warm colors like red, but you'll love the tease of something that's sort of pink, too.

Sagittarius: Peach Everything's just peachy, Sagittarius. You're about to say, "I do," to your bae and you're so surprised and grateful that you were able to find someone to keep up with your wandering soul. Sometimes you make promises that you can't follow through with, but when it comes to your wedding day, you're more committed than ever. A perfect peach will be the sweet (yet light and airy, like you) color you need by your side. Your best friends are so incredibly stoked that you found that special someone, and will be blushing in the background in this lovely shade.

Capricorn: Taupe Although you're not afraid to profess your love and want your besties to feel their best, Cap, you'll probably want a color that speaks volumes despite being so understated. You love family and traditional, so the classic wedding you've seen time and time again in movies has probably been your dream since day one. You can't wait to be totally surrounded by your friends and family, but big doesn't necessarily mean bold to you. In that case, taupe will be the color for you, Cap.

Aquarius: Seafoam Green There's nobody quite like you, Aquarius. You've always been a fish out of water in your friend crew, bringing a whole lot of independence and forward-thinking to the table. So, it's only right that your bridesmaids where something little unique, just like you. Seafoam green will meet its match in you because it's neither dull or boring. (Thank goodness, you would hate that.) You'll probably be the one out of your friends to have a themed wedding, or a cupcake tower instead of a floral cake. You like to keep life interesting, so there's no reason why your special day shouldn't be little fun and flirty, too.