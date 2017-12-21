The Christmas Version Of The Distracted Boyfriend Meme Is Honestly Way Too Real

At this point, it's a safe bet to say that you have probably seen the "distracted boyfriend" meme floating around social media at one point or another. If you're unclear, let me give you a little refresher. Those pictures of the couple walking hand-in-hand, while they dude checks out another girl? Yep, that's the distracted boyfriend, and of course, to his right is his ENRAGED girlfriend. Well, the memes are back and better than ever this holiday season with the new and improved Christmas version of the distracted boyfriend meme.

You see, the distracted boyfriend meme started as just that one picture, but recently, someone found the entire stock photo shoot of this couple and managed to create a heart-wrenching (and hilarious, if we're being honest) story of love and loss using the stock images of the couple's adventures together. The images included all sorts of ups and downs, from the couple buying a house together to them happily finding out she's pregnant to her finding suspicious text messages on his phone and him denying that he had anything to do with the pair of women's panties she found. You get the picture — real soap opera style drama for this couple.

Now, someone has taken all of the freaking hilarious stock images and turned them into amazing, Christmas-themed memes.

When you're cheating on Christmas 2017 with Christmas 2018.

The couple from the Distracted Boyfriend meme lit up the Internet in 2017, but the host of stock situations photographer Antonio Guillem has put them into means they have a whole lot more material to give. It's Christmas, so let's get festive... — (@edddracott) #

When you get caught giving a slapdash gift.

Gift giving isn't without it's problems at this time of year — (@edddracott) #

When someone dares to question the greatness of Love Actually.

And picking a festive film can be a toughie — (@edddracott) #

When a sprout under your turkey takes you by surprise.

We can usually agree on the things we don't like — (@edddracott) #

When your Christmas dinner isn't up to par.

If you've forgotten something major, Christmas dinner sometimes doesn't make the grade — (@edddracott) #

When your family starts to talk about politics.

Just remember, don't let the festive fun leave you feeling too relaxed around those relatives of yours... — (@edddracott) #

When you buy presents for yourself after Christmas versus when you buy presents for everyone before.

Celebrate The Holidays With These Christmas-Themed Distracted Boyfriend Memes #memes — (@memebotbot) #

Yet again, this one photo shoot has managed to SLAY me. Or, in this case, should I say that it SLEIGHED me... haha, get it?

Christmas isn't the only theme the distracted boyfriend memes can be applied to, either. No, people have actually been using them to apply to all sorts of topics.

The distracted boyfriend takes on Brexit.

@EddDracott My own take on the Distracted Boyfriend meme — (@hibbott) #

The distracted boyfriend juggling Pokemon models.

How ya'll felling 'bout the USUM hype? I'm still glad that it hasn't faded yet. #distractedboyfriend #PokemonUltraSunMoon — (@landonialgames) #

The distracted boyfriend meme describing the work place.

What will it be? Social Media? YouTube? Netflix? #OfficeMemes #DistractedBoyfriend #WaterCooler — (@h2ocoolercrew) #

The distracted boyfriend exemplifies the state of media today.

3. The meme in which she grew TIRED OF YOUR NONSENSE is... DISTRACTED BOYFRIEND (with a special shout-out to my favourite media meme 'PIVOT TO VIDEO'). — (@cmccrudden) #

The distracted boyfriend explores the psyche of a cat.

2017 In Review: The 20 Best Distracted Boyfriend Memes #memes — (@memebotbot) #

The distracted boyfriend sheds light upon copyright issues within the meme community.

Want to use the 'Distracted Boyfriend' photo? You need to read this. https://t.co/yGtRTylGdD https://t.co/UvbVp3aeWJ #DesignTAXI — (@annaercilla) #

OK, at this point, I'm pretty much 100 percent convinced that the distracted boyfriend meme can be used to describe literally anything. World peace? Distracted boyfriend meme! The current political climate? Distracted boyfriend meme! Complex societal issues that can't properly be put into words? USE THE DISTRACTED BOYFRIEND MEME TO DESCRIBE THEM. I mean, it's only a matter of time before schools start using it in textbooks to teach children everything. For example, just spit-balling here, but Benedict Arnold could be the distracted boyfriend, whose girlfriend WAS the United States Army, but he's checking out Great Britain. See where I'm going with this?? I've got to show it to my teacher friends ASAP.

Anyway, back to the main point here: If you're feeling a little blue this holiday season, allow these distracted boyfriend Christmas-themed memes to lift your spirits and make all of your holiday stress and struggles feel totally understood. Also, these memes are just a good laugh.

Happy Holidays and here's to hoping for the next wave of distracted boyfriend memes. Maybe the New Year's Eve-themed Distracted Boyfriend? We all know that scoundrel is going to be checking out other ladies as soon as the clock strikes midnight.

