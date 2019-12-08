Fans of Sabrina Spellman will get to see the teenage witch head back to TV screens sooner rather than later. According to a new announcement, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 premiere date is just around the corner — and it'll pick up right where Part 2 left off with Sabrina heading off to Hell to save her possessed boyfriend. Get ready to Netflix and chill all January long, because the release date is just weeks away.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, stars Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Leatherwood debuted a teaser at Argentina Comic Con revealing the third installment of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina would be coming to Netflix as soon as Jan. 24. According to the producers of the show, viewers will catch Sabrina dealing with the aftermath of Part 2, which ended with the witch defeating the Dark Lord, albeit at a heavy price.

Per Deadline, the producers summed up Part 3 as a rescue mission for her boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch:

Part 3 finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part 2. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, "The Fright Club" (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms.

Unsurprisingly, doing this is easier said than done, and Sabrina will encounter plenty of obstacles on the way to rescuing her boyfriend including the Prince of Hell, Caliban.

Netflix on YouTube

According to producers, "The Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms — and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of 'Queen' to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…"

From the sounds of things, fans can also look forward to a potential love triangle when the third installment is released. Back in August, creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said that there was a possibility that Sabrina's attention could stray towards Harvey while Nick is in Hell.

"I think probably, I ship both couples," he said of the potential for the love interest while speaking at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "I have a soft spot for Harvey because he’s Sabrina’s longtime boyfriend in the comic books, but I cannot deny that Sabrina and Nick are a great, potent match. So yes, there is reason to hope for Harvey and Sabrina shippers. But Sabrina and Nick are pretty undeniable."

Despite this, viewers can probably still expect to see a lot of Nick, as Netflix previously reported that Scratch and Sabrina's friend Theo Putnam were both getting upgraded to season regulars for Part 3.

Again, the drop date for the latest installment of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is just over a month away, so I'd mark your calendar and prepare to see all the action go down on Netflix come Jan. 24.