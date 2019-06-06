Although Sabrina's mysterious warlock boyfriend Nicholas Scratch has been a major part of the first and second parts of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's debut season, actor Gavin Leatherwood has actually on ever been credited as a recurring player. That is about to change, though, and it means that the upcoming season of the show will have more Nick Scratch than ever before. Nick Scratch will be a series regular in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3, and he is not the only Sabrina star getting a promotion for the new season.

Although we still have a while to wait for the new season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina since Part 2 only just aired two months ago, Netflix has announced that both Nick Scratch and Sabrina's mortal bestie Theo Putnam will be series regulars in the new season of the show. Some fans might be surprised to learn that Nick and Theo were not already part of the show's main cast, considering they both had prominent storylines in the show's first and second parts, and other major characters from Sabrina's mortal life (like Harvey and Roz) and witch life (like Prudence) are series regulars. Even though Nick and Theo both received a lot of screen-time as recurring roles, the bump up to series regular status seems to confirm that they will be even more pivotal to the upcoming Parts 3 and 4.

Fan who have finished the second part of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina probably already had some idea that Nick Scratch would be a much bigger character in the upcoming season. Spoiler alert: Don't read on if you have not finished Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2. At the end of the most recent season, the Dark Lord Lucifer is reborn and reveals to Sabrina that Nick initially only got close to Sabrina as his request. To prove his love for Sabrina despite that revelation, Nick volunteers his body to be the receptacle for Lucifer's spirit after she performs a binding incantation on the Dark Lord. Unfortunately, this means that Nick is now possessed by Satan, and is taken to be held in captive in Hell. But the final moments of the season tease that Part 3 will center on Sabrina and her friends traveling to Hell to save Nick.

Although Theo does not get possessed by Satan and sent to Hell, he also has a major storyline in Part 2 that promises to grow in the upcoming season. Early in the season, Theo comes out as a trans man, and he also begins to commune more with the spirit of his ancestor Dorothea Putnam. The season shows Theo dealing with bullying and body image issues specific to trans people, and at the end of the season he resolves to journey to Hell alongside Sabrina, Harvey, and Roz.

There is no word yet on when Chilling Advnetures of Sabrina Part 3 will premiere on Netflix. Parts 3 and 4 are being filmed in conjunction with one another — they began filming last month and are expected to complete filming in early 2020. But fans may not have to wait until next year for Part 3, since the show may opt to drop it while Part 4 is still in production. The show premiered thematically around Halloween of last year, so there is hope that Part 3 could come at the same time this year. We will just have to wait to see when Netflix announces the premiere date.