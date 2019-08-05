The 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Season 3 Is Officially "Going To Hell"

When Chilling Adventures of Sabrina 2 arrived back in April of 2019, fans got a load of the "Dark Lord" who had been trying to manipulate Sabrina Spellman for the first two seasons. Lucifer turned up thinking to marry Sabrina, but not everything went to plan. In the end, it was Lilith who sauntered vaguely downwards, carrying the body of Nick Scratch, Sabrina's boyfriend, with her. By season's end, Sabrina was vowing to head to Hell herself to bring her boy back. And apparently, Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 3 will see her do just that. Sabrina will go directly to Hell. Do not pass Go; do not collect $200.

To be fair, It wasn't Lilith's fault she had to take Nick Scratch with her back to Hell. Sabrina's plan was to trick Satan and then trap him inside the puzzle box her father Edward created. The Acheron Configuration was a sturdy puzzle box, but not that strong. It turned out the only thing that could bind Lucifer's soul was another human body. Nick jumped forward to become a vessel to hold the Dark Lord, sacrificing himself for Sabrina and her friends.

With no king to rule in Hell, and Sabrina taking a hard pass on the job, Lilith got what she always wanted, a crown and a throne, and all of Hell to obey her. But Nick's body couldn't be left above ground, where someone might stumble over it and let Lucifer escape. So she took the body with her for safekeeping.

What Lillith didn't consider was that giving back Ms. Wardwell to Sabrina wouldn't be enough. The half-witch would still want her man back. And as creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa sees it, that means there's no way around heading to Hell for Season 3.

Speaking to The Wrap at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, he said:

I think it’s safe to say that we are going to Hell, yes. We’re going to Hell. It’s very fun. It’s very fun. It’s dangerous, but it’s really fun.

That, at least, was the good news.

The bad news is that this journey to Hell Sabrina and her friends will be taking won't be timed for Halloween.

I don’t think we’d be ready for Halloween. I have no idea, not a clue. We are writing Episode 8, we are starting to shoot Episode 6, so we’re nearing the halfway mark. And that’s been going great, I’m really proud of those episodes, they’re really, really fun.

As for what Sabrina will do without Nick as a love interest, Aguirre-Sacasa admitted her attention might wander back to Harvey.

I think probably, I ship both couples. I have a soft spot for Harvey because he’s Sabrina’s longtime boyfriend in the comic books, but I cannot deny that Sabrina and Nick are a great, potent match. So yes, there is reason to hope for Harvey and Sabrina shippers. But Sabrina and Nick are pretty undeniable.

Love quadrangles ahoy! I wonder if there's a spell for those?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in late 2019.