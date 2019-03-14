Tristan Thompson celebrated his 28th birthday on Wednesday, March 13. Why is it so mind-blowing to me that he's only three years older than me? I truly have no idea. Anyways, the Cavaliers player was wished a very happy birthday by his team, but now the Cavaliers' birthday post for Tristan Thompson is getting brutally trolled by fans of the Kardashians. Dear whoever runs the Cavaliers' Instagram account: You probs should have turned off the comments for that post.

The Cavs posted a photo of Thompson playing on March 13 and said, "Today we’re wishing @realtristan13 a very happy birthday! 🎂Find more photos in his birthday gallery on cavs.com." Those who are staunchly #TeamKhloé took to the comments section to troll Thompson.

One person commented, "Happy birthday to everyone except Tristan Thompson."

Another kept things simple and just said, "BOOOOOO."

One went for the jugular and said, "How's Jordyn lmao."

Another went even further and said, "happy birthday Third Trimester."

And just to throw one more in for good measure, one user said, "His 7 girlfriends must be so happy." Woof.

Maybe it's not too late to turn off the comments...?

Anyway, you know who didn't post anything for Thompson's birthday? Khloé Kardashian.

Kardashian instead stuck to her regularly scheduled programming of posting videos of True and pictures of flowers to her Instagram story. On March 13, she posted an adorable video of her and little baby True on set of a photoshoot for Good American. And by the looks of the video, True will be in some promotional shots for the brand! How cute.

Not so cute, however, is the reported dynamic between Thompson and True. According to reports, Kardashian is really upset with Thompson (no kidding) for the current state of his relationship with True.

“Khloé is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn’t really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life,” a source told Us Weekly. “Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on. Tristan’s attitude seems to be, ‘I will see True when I see her.’” Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian and Thompson’s teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Most likely in a show of support for Kardashian during a tough time, Scott Disick posted a photo of Kardashian to his Instagram on Thompson's birthday. So he's clearly #TeamKhloé as well, as if there was any doubt.

The photo Disick posted of Kardashian was of her looking glam in Vegas and he captioned it, "Been waiting all week to post this #wcw."

Kardashian commented back on the post and said, "Hahaha!! I love you Scott!!"

Then, on the morning of March 14, Kardashian posted a sweet photo to her Instagram all about her daughter.

The photo showed off a diamond choker Kardashian was wearing that spells out "True." So sweet! And also so expensive.

So, I guess all that's left to do is wish Thompson a happy birthday? Hope you didn't get trolled too much, buddy (she said, lying).