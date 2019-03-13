Is there trouble in co-parenting paradise for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? Well, there might be if a recent report from Us Weekly is to be believed! In a March 13 report from the outlet, sources close to the situation revealed that Tristan Thompson’s relationship with True might not be smooth-sailing no matter how hard they're reportedly trying.

According to Us Weekly’s report, a source close to Kardashian and Thompson revealed that Kardashian is “upset” with Thompson at the moment. The reason? Thompson is reportedly not seeing enough of True for Kardashian’s liking. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson’s teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“Khloé is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn’t really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life,” Us Weekly’s source said.

The source also explained that while Kardashian understands that Thompson has a super busy schedule, she’d like him to be a little more involved with their daughter.

“Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on,” added the source. “Tristan’s attitude seems to be, ‘I will see True when I see her.’”

So, it sounds like Kardashian and Thompson aren’t exactly on the same page despite previous reports that they were trying to co-parent to the best of their abilities. In a March 7 report from Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed that Kardashian and Thompson were “peacefully” working things out, but they didn’t have a formal custody agreement just yet. That source also explained that True spends a lot of time with Kardashian, but there were efforts being made to get her to spend time with Thompson as well. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian and Thompson’s teams for comment on ET’s report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“Khloe has True for the majority of the time," ET’s source explained at the time. "Khloe’s able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can’t. Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in L.A. so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloe."

Whatever’s going on behind the scenes, it seems like there’s still a lot for Kardashian and Thompson to deal with in the wake of their reported breakup. Hopefully, the two of them can work this all out moving forward. By all accounts, Kardashian is willing to work to make that happen.

"Khloe is getting better with every day that passes," a source told ET in a March 5 report. "Khloe and Tristan are still communicating and always will. Khloe is very big about 'I’m having the father of her child staying in her life no matter how bad things get.'"

I guess only time will tell if Kardashian and Thompson can get past their issues and give co-parenting their all.