The 'Cats' Movie Soundtrack Will Have You Feline Fine

Anyone who's seen the emotional and visual rollercoaster that is Cats now likely has a million thoughts running through their minds: What is a Jellicle cat? Why do they all want to die so badly? How did Taylor Swift feel about seeing herself CGI-ed as her favorite animal? But even with all that going on up there, there's still plenty of room in viewers' heads for the the Cats movie soundtrack — and that's a good thing, because it's a freaking masterpiece.

The original production of Cats is pretty much entirely comprised of songs, mostly different musical numbers featuring each Jellicle cat who is vying to ascend to the Heaviside Layer. The new movie version gets a bit of an update with more dialogue — mostly silly feline jokes and lines that help explain WTF is going on in the movie — but the music is still the main event. In addition to all the classics from the stage musical, including a rendition of "Memory" from Jennifer Hudson that will make you cry, there is an exciting newcomer in the lineup: "Beautiful Ghosts," which was written by Swift and theater composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, and performed in the movie by the newbie cat Victoria (Francesca Hayward).

Here's the full soundtrack, for your listening pleasure:

"Overture" (Andrew Lloyd Webber) "Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats" (Cast of Cats) "The Old Gumbie Cat" (Rebel Wilson feat. Robbie Fairchild) "The Rum Tum Tugger" (Jason Derulo) "Bustopher Jones: The Cat About Town" (James Corden feat. Jason Derulo, Cory English, and Idris Elba) "Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer" (Danny Collins, Naoimh Morgan, and Francesca Hayward) "Old Deuteronomy" (Robbie Fairchild feat. Judi Dench) "Beautiful Ghosts" (Francesca Hayward) "Magical Gus" "Gus: The Theatre Cat" (Ian McKellen) "Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat" (Steven McRae feat. Robbie Fairchild) "Macavity" (Taylor Swift feat. Idris Elba) "Mr. Mistoffelees" (Laurie Davidson feat. Robbie Fairchild, Judi Dench & Francesca Hayward) "Memory" (Jennifer Hudson feat. Francesca Hayward) "The Addressing of Cats" (Judi Dench) "Beautiful Ghosts" (Taylor Swift)

Just like the movie, the Cats soundtrack dropped to the public on Dec. 20, and you're probably going to have these songs stuck in your head well into the new year.