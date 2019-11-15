Taylor Swift's "Beautiful Ghosts" Lyrics Will Make You So Emotional

If you're counting down the days until Cats is released in theaters on Dec. 20, I've got something to hold you over. Taylor Swift dropped her original song for the movie on Nov. 15, and it's a-meow-zing. Taylor Swift's "Beautiful Ghosts" lyrics are so well written and will be playing in your head all day after listening just once.

"Beautiful Ghosts," which Swift wrote with musical composer Andrew Llyod Webber, is a major departure from Swift's normally upbeat pop tunes and passionate love songs. The lyrics are deep, and tell the story of someone who longs for adventure she never got to experience because she was born into nothing.

In the song, Swift sings, "All that I wanted was to be wanted / Too young to wander London streets, alone and haunted / Born into nothing / At least you have something, something to cling to."

Swift drew inspiration from T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, which the hit Broadway musical was based on.

“T.S. Eliot is such a specific type of writer and uses such specific language and imagery, so reading through his work and everything, I just really wanted to reflect that within,” Swift said in a video interview with Webber released by Universal Pictures on Oct. 26.

Swift definitely hit the nail on the head with this track. Every word is dripping with passion and, when you're done listening, you'll find yourself longing for the good old times you never even had.

Listen to the track below and then read the lyrics below, just make sure you have a box of tissues at the ready.

TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube

Verse 1

Follow me home if you dare to

I wouldn't know where to lead you

Should I take chances when no one took chances on me?

So I watch from the dark, wait for my life to start

With no beauty in my memory

Chorus

All that I wanted was to be wanted

Too young to wander London streets, alone and haunted

Born into nothing

At least you have something, something to cling to

Visions of dazzling rooms I'll never get let into

And the memories were lost long ago

But at least you have beautiful ghosts

Verse 2

Perilous night, their voices calling

A flicker of light before the dawning

Out here, the wild ones are taming the fear within me

Scared to call them my friends and be broken again

Is this hope just a mystical dream?

Chorus

All that I wanted was to be wanted

Too young to wander London streets, alone and haunted

Born into nothing

At least you have something, something to cling to

Visions of dazzling rooms I'll never get let into

And the memories were lost long ago

But at least you have beautiful ghosts

Bridge

And so maybe my home isn't what I had known

What I thought it would be

But I feel so alive with these phantoms of night

And I know that this life isn't safe, but it's wild and it's free

Chorus

All that I wanted was to be wanted

I'll never wander London streets, alone and haunted

Born into nothing

With them, I have something, something to cling to

I never knew I'd love this world they've let me into

And the memories were lost long ago

So I'll dance with these beautiful ghosts

And the memories were lost long ago

So I'll dance with these beautiful ghosts