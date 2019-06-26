Given that I most frequently see Jordyn Woods in workout attire — the model owns her own activewear line, SECNDNTURE — I wasn't sure what to expect when I first heard she'd be teaming up with trendy retail giant Boohoo for a collab back in 2016. That said, the collection was beyond cute, so I'm thrilled to see that the Boohoo x Jordyn Woods Collection is back for an equally chic Round Two. This time, though, the colors are brighter, the fits are sexier, and the overall vibe is luxe AF, so if you're looking to amp up your summer night-out wardrobe, it's not a collection you'll want to skip.

A longtime fashion-lover, Woods feels her passion for fashion stems from her desire to express herself. "My fashion choices empower me by allowing me to channel some of my creativity through my wardrobe," Woods tells Elite Daily, adding, "I love clothes." She definitely had room to create in this collection, given that it's a whopping 60 pieces. Am I about to add 60 new items of clothing to my wardrobe? Yes ma'am, I am. Don't judge me.

Woods has always been an advocate for body positivity, so I'm happy to report that the collection comes in sizes 2 to 26. A nice range! As for price point, it's equally reasonable, with pieces ranging from $15 to $60.

When it came to making sure the line stood out in a sea of influencer collabs, Woods knew bold hues would make her BooHoo drop a must-have for summer:

"I would say the biggest risk we took was really with the color palette," Woods tells Elite Daily, "but that’s my favorite part about it." Same here, lady. Hot fuchsia, bright red, luxe lilac, emerald green, sunset orange, seaside blue, and marigold yellow are just some of the standout tones in the range, which features no prints or patterns. Woods and Boohoo decided to let the colors speak for themselves, and only added extra detail in terms of structured silhouettes, ruched fabrics, and a myriad of belts to cinch in waistlines.

If you're in need of a two-piece set, a going-out dress, a boss lady pantsuit, or just a generally cute fit to flex in on Instagram, this collab will be the answer to your prayers. To shop all 60 pieces, hit up the Boohoo site ASAP, because I have a feeling the best looks will sell out fast.