When Marvel recently announced that Avengers: Endgame would be returning to theaters with new footage added in, everyone was immediately curious as to what these new scenes might be. Even though the superhero blockbuster clocked in at over three hours long, fans know that a lot of scenes wound up getting cut from the final version. A new report from the fandom site MCU Cosmic reveals that the bonus footage from the Avengers: Endgame rerelease will include a tribute to Stan Lee, a scene setting up the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and a deleted scene focused on the Hulk.

When Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that Avengers: Endgame would be returning to theaters at the end of June, two months after its world premiere, he confirmed that the rerelease would contain seven minutes of extra footage. As most fans predicted, the bulk of this new footage (if not all of it) will be in the form of newly added post-credits scenes. Endgame notably broke with Marvel tradition by not including any post-credits scenes, aside from a very brief bit of audio of Tony Stark constructing his Iron Man suit. With this added footage, Marvel now has the opportunity to insert post-credits scenes into the movie and give fans a better idea of where everyone left off at the end of the climactic Thanos battle.

The most eyebrow-raising and mysterious reported scene is a deleted scene focused on the Hulk. The only thing we know about this new scene is that it will appear during the credits and be about the Hulk. Since Mark Ruffalo still has one more movie left in his Marvel contract, this new scene will likely set up the Hulk's final story in the MCU. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo also confirmed that the Hulk actually lost his right arm as a result of using the Stark Gauntlet, which is something that was not really made clear in the movie, so maybe this new scene will center on the Hulk coming to terms with his new physical limitations.

Unfortunately, it sounds like these new scenes will not include an appearance by Katherine Langford. The 13 Reasons Why star was cast to play an adult version of Tony Stark's daughter Morgan Stark, and filmed a scene where she speaks with her father right after he executes his fatal snap. That scene wound up being cut after being deemed too confusing. The report from MCU Cosmic claims that Langford still does not appear in the new release, so fans will just have to hope her scene is included in the Blu-ray and DVD release later on.

The other new scenes will be a Stan Lee tribute and a set-up for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which hits theaters the very next week. The late Stan Lee famously showed up in every MCU movie filmed prior to his death, with Endgame marking his final appearance. In the movie, he quickly drives past Captain America and Iron Man when they travel back to the 1970s. Apparently, the rerelease will include a longer cameo or tribute to Marvel's legendary leader.

The Avengers: Endgame rerelease with bonus footage is hitting theaters on Friday, June 28.