The relationship advice that's hardest to hear is oftentimes the advice you need the most. Even if you think your relationship is picture-perfect, there's likely room for improvement, and there's no better time to make a change than in the new year. Don't get me wrong — you should never feel pressured to change for an SO. However, a healthy relationship often requires a certain amount of self-awareness and compromise. Based on your zodiac sign, the relationship resolution you should make in 2021 won't just benefit your partner — it will likely improve your relationship satisfaction as well.

Spending too much money and too much time watching Netflix aren't the only bad habits you may want to ditch next year. Relationship bad habits are just as harmful and just as hard to break. Some relationship resolutions are helpful for anyone to make, but some commitments best apply to people born under a certain zodiac sign. Maybe your relationship could benefit from you speaking your mind more often. Maybe it would be helpful if you spent less time speaking and more time listening. If you're looking to reach your full relationship potential, then here's the New Year's resolution that may benefit your love life in 2021 — and beyond!

Aries (March 21—April 19): Choose Your Battles Wisely Ruben Earth/Moment/Getty Images Fierce and fiery Aries aren't afraid of conflict, and that's not always a bad thing. However, problems arise when their relationship develops into a constant battle of wills. Because of their argumentative nature, rams have a tendency to one-up and shut down the people around them, which can take a major toll on their partner. If Aries accept that not everything is a competition, it will probably alleviate a little tension.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): Learn To Compromise Taureans are creatures of habit, and as a result, they tend to be just a tad bit stubborn at times. As much as bulls believe it should be their way or the highway, their SOs probably wouldn't mind getting a say in things every once in a while. Compromise can be tricky for anyone, but every Taurus' relationship would likely benefit from finding some middle ground.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): Practice Active Listening Despite their incredible intelligence, Geminis are often accused of being superficial, mostly because they're in a constant state of preoccupation and prefer surface-level convos. And while they likely do plenty of chatting with their partner, there's a good chance many of those convos are lacking in substance. With their boo, Gems should try putting their phones away, asking meaningful questions, and doing more listening than talking.

Cancer (June 21—July 22): Communicate Your Needs Kind-hearted Cancers can't stand conflict, so they will usually do just about anything to keep their SO happy. However, in trying to satisfy their partners' desires, those born under Cancer can forget they have opinions and needs of their own. These nurturing individuals could benefit from asserting themselves when they don't agree with their partner, because that's bound to happen sometimes.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): Allow Yourself To Be Vulnerable Vesnaandjic/E+/Getty Images As confident as Leos seem, they're usually more sensitive and thin-skinned than they let on. Even though they rarely let their partners in, Leos expect those SOs to anticipate their needs and desire for praise, which can lead to hurt feelings when they don't get it. Vulnerability may seem like weakness to the lions of the zodiac, but those born under this sign should learn it's OK to voice insecurities.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): Give Your Partner Space Ambitious Virgos hold themselves to high standards, and sometimes, they can't help but project their personal expectations onto their SO. Those born under Virgo love helping out the people they care about, but they should remember there's a difference between encouraging and pestering. While there's nothing wrong with being a cheerleader, Virgos could benefit from giving their partners some space to make their own decisions.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): Embrace Imperfection Libras are the peace-keepers of the zodiac, and for them, going along with whatever their partner wants to do is far more appealing than making waves. Those born under this sign likes to believe "perfect" relationships are possible, so they'll do anything to avoid messiness and disagreements. Of course, no relationship is perfect, and accepting that will likely take a lot of weight off a Libra's shoulders.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): Let Go Of Grudges Moody, broody Scorpios have a tendency to hold onto grudges far longer than they should, and that bitterness likely isn't doing their relationship any favors. No matter how big or small their SO's perceived transgression, a Scorpio should try to practice forgiving and forgetting rather than constantly revisiting their partner's past mistakes (and reminding their boo of them).

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): Respect Your Partner's Comfort Zone Aleksandar Jankovic/E+/Getty Images Sagittarians are the explorers of the zodiac, and these daring folks love trying new things, both out in the world and in the bedroom. Though they may be down for anything, it's helpful for Sags to remember their partner may not always be quite as bold or open-minded. Even when they're tempted to push their SO out of their comfort zone, sometimes it's better for Sags to simply respect that partner's comfort level.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): Keep The Spark Alive Capricorns thrive on stability and predictability, but sometimes, they can get a bit too comfortable in their relationships. Unfortunately, what feels comfortable to Caps can feel a little stale for their partners. Breaking from routine is tough for a Capricorn, but goats looking to keep their relationship feeling fresh should try to make an effort to surprise their SO every once in a while.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): Find Ways To Build Empathy Aquarians have a reputation for being a touch unfeeling, and it's because they spend so much time in their heads that they often fail to register their partners' emotions. As inquisitive and intelligent as they are, an Aquarius can neglect to check in with their partner, and when their SO does express themselves, this sign tends to look for a rational explanation rather than offer support. For Aquarians, learning to listen and empathize can make a big difference.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): Trust Your Partner As vulnerable, sensitive individuals, Pisceans have a hard time trusting anyone 100%. Betrayal hits them harder than just about anyone, and if they detect even a hint of imbalance in a relationship, the fish of the zodiac tend to feel overwhelmed with anxiety and mistrust. If a Pisces in a committed relationship can't learn to trust their partner fully, then that relationship will likely never reach its full potential.