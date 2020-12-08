The New Year's Resolution For Your Dating Life, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

As the year comes to a close, it's a great time to do some self-reflection on what you learned and how you've grown over the past 12 months. It's also just as good a time to look toward the future, including what you want to achieve and who you want to become next year. This includes reevaluating your relationships and making some New Year's resolutions for your dating life that will help your 2021 be more fulfilling and healthy overall.

The thing with New Year's resolutions is that they're easy to make but hard to keep. The key is to plan a change that's achievable but will have a maximum impact. If you're not sure what that looks like for you, one useful guidance tool is astrology. Each sign in the zodiac has its strengths and struggles when it comes to romance, and focusing on where you have room for growth can be just what you need to break out of a dating rut and level up your romance game. If that sounds like the kind of change you'd like to commit to next year, then here's the dating resolution for you to make on New Year's Day based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Pace yourself.

Aries loves the chase. Ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression, this sign has no problem pursuing what they want — and they usually get it. The problem is that after they’ve caught their quarry and get into a relationship, they lose interest. If you're finding yourself in that cycle, 2021's the time to slow it down. I know that sounds hard, as patience isn’t exactly one of Aries' many virtues, but by taking the time to, you know, get to know someone before racing into a relationship, you can find out if they're a good fit and have the kind of compatibility you're looking for in a long-term commitment.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Get out of your comfort zone.

If there's one thing that an earth sign like Taurus loves, it's the coziness of their comfort zone. But if your perfect partner isn't just falling into your lap, you’re going to have to break out of your routine and try new things to meet new people. Try new activities, sign up for a new dating app, ask your friends to set you up. Sure, it's scary, but isn't love worth the risk? Don’t worry, Taurus, you can get right back into your comfort zone once you find the right person who can appreciate you and your creature comforts.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Get in touch with your feelings.

This resolution may be a hard pill for Gemini to swallow, but if you want the kind of partner you won't get bored of in a few weeks or months, you're going to have to resolve to get in touch with your emotional side. The fact is, no matter how mentally stimulating and intriguing someone is, all relationships have ebbs and flows, and emotional connections are what's going to ground you in the relationship and get you through the ebbs, because that connection runs deep.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Prioritize your needs and feelings.

One of the reasons Cancer's such an incredible partner is that they truly put the needs of their partner before their own. While that’s certainly laudable, it's also a recipe for Cancer becoming resentful and feeling unfulfilled. This year, Cancer, your love life resolution should be one that re-centers your own needs and feelings. After all, you deserve to be taken care of and loved with just the same amount of zeal and dedication that you put into your relationships.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Give as good as you get.

While Leo is warmhearted, charming, and so easy to love, they can sometimes forget that they aren’t the only star of the show. A relationship takes two, and if one person feels like they're always on the back burner, they can burn out and Leo finds themselves down an admirer. While Leo doesn’t have to give up the adoration and appreciation they receive in their relationship, they can resolve to give just as good as they get and make their partner feel like a star in their own right as well.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Meet people where they're at.

Virgo just genuinely wants everyone to be their best self. While that's admirable, it can also mean that they see every relationship they're in as a bit of a project. But people aren't fixer-uppers and consistent criticism, no matter how constructive, will eventually push them away. This year, rather than assessing people and trying to make them live up to your expectations, try and meet them where they're at, appreciating the good and accepting that everyone has their flaws.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Read the bios carefully before swiping.

Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love and beauty. This means they're romantics at heart and physical attraction is very important to them. It also means they sometimes forget to make sure they can connect with someone on a deeper level before getting infatuated with their good looks. This year, resolve to take the time to read bios before you swipe right or left.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Open up a little bit more.

Part of Scorpio's magnetic charm is that they have an air of mystery. Sure, it's alluring, but it can also get in the way of this water sign making the truly deep, emotional connections they crave. While Scorpio doesn't have to become a total open book in 2021, resolving to share a little more of themselves when they meet someone new might keep the right person from being intimidated or feeling like they can’t connect, then moving on.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Be honest about what you want.

Maybe this is the year that you're finally ready to settle down. Or maybe your free-spirited side says "no" to commitments of any kind. There's nothing wrong with either choice, so long as you're honest both with the people you're dating — and, perhaps even more importantly, with yourself. If you're ready for a relationship, say so. If you want to keep it casual, don't hide that truth either.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Make your love life a priority, too.

For a Capricorn who wants a relationship this year, resolve to make your love life a priority. Oftentimes when Capricorn's focusing on their goals, it's easy to let romance fall down the ladder of priorities. But if there's anything they know, it's that efforts equal rewards. If romance is important to you, treat it that way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Put yourself out there

Aquarius does everything on their timeline and in their own way. That's part of what makes them such a unique and intriguing sign. While they have no trouble attracting would-be suitors (whether they're aware of them or not), Aquarius isn't going to have a love life until they decide that's what they want. If now's that time, Aquarius, you’ll need to put yourself out there and open up your heart to the possibility of love.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): See people for who they are, not what you want them to be.

Pisces is a dreamer who always sees the good in people and just really wants to find that forever kind of love. The problem is that they also can be imposing about who they want someone to be, because it's what best suits their fantasy, rather than recognizing who they really are. This often leads to heartbreak and disappointment that could've been avoided with a more honest and critical eye. This year, resolve to take a moment to assess the people you let into your life. That way, you can weed out those who aren't a fit and stay open to someone who is.

Just because New Year's resolutions are famously hard to keep, don't let that dissuade you from focusing on yourself as the calendar turns to January 2021. If the idea of calling it a resolution's intimidating and holding you back, just call it something else — or nothing at all. By focusing on what you really need and making a realistic plan to bring it into being, you can take the pressure of yourself while still realizing your goal. You got this.