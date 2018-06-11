Hitting the books is so much better when you're on the beach. You have your besties by your side, and the surf just a few feet away. Seriously, is there any summer setting that could be better? *Takes a second to think about it, and realizes that there really is not.* The semester is over, which means that you finally have some time for the things you love, like picking up a book for pleasure, or playing a lively round of beach volleyball. The best beach reads 2018 will be essential to pack with your sunnies and sea salt spray this season. Don't forget that sunscreen, too!

Those late nights at the library have seriously ruined reading for you. You'll spend hours going over PDFs and study guides on your laptop, that by the time someone hands you a book, you're completely uninterested. Summertime is a different story, though. You love picking up those lighthearted novels that always take place in cute beach towns on the East Coast, or maybe even enjoy some poetry. It's like a getaway, without having to buy the plane tickets.

This summer, you'll have an unlimited amount of beach days, purely to soak up as much sun as possible. You already have your towel ready, and also have a few cute bathing suits. Your bucket list includes reading at least a couple of stories just 'cause, and not worrying about anything but the waves. These books should for sure be on your reading radar.

'The Sun And Her Flowers,' By Rupi Kaur

By now, you've probably heard of the very artsy and aesthetically pleasing poetry book 'Milk and Honey,' by Rupi Kaur. Even if you didn't turn the pages yourself, you saw at least one clip of it on Instagram. 'The Sun and Her Flowers' is the sequel, and grasps even more on love, healing, and what it means to be a woman. Personally, I love taking books like this one to coffee shops to ponder over a cappuccino. But, the beach will do just fine, too.

'Playing With Matches,' By Hannah Orenstein

Hannah Orenstein is a former professional matchmaker based in New York City, turned novelist. She is also the Dating Editor at Elite Daily. Her book is sort of like your favorite romantic comedies, and follows the story of a girl named Sasha Goldberg, who does matchmaking while watching her own relationships go up in flames. It's charming, funny, and probably all too relatable if you're facing the modern dating scene. Don't swipe left on this story, though.

'Hello, Sunshine,' By Laura Dave

I fell in love with Laura Dave as an author after reading her book, 'Eight Hundred Grapes.' But, if I had to recommend a novel for when you're hanging at the beach, I'd absolutely say 'Hello, Sunshine' is a perfect choice. The story follows Sunshine Mackenzie, who seemingly has it all. She's sold thousands of cookbooks, has so many adoring fans, and even more deals that are right around the corner. Truth is, that's not the whole picture. Off the screen, her secrets quickly unfold until she's facing reality head-on. For all of you reality television-lovers out there — this one is for you.

'When Life Gives You Lululemons,' By Lauren Weisberger

I will always have a soft spot in my heart for 'The Devil Wears Prada.' Maybe it's my love for Meryl Streep, or the "groundbreaking" lines that never get old. But, Lauren Weisberger's 'When Life Gives You Lululemons' is on the top of my list this summer, just because I can't get enough. The book follows Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt in the movie), former assistant to Miranda Priestly, but now an image consultant to the stars. She lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, surrounded by style, but in serious need of some big opportunities. When she bands together with a few other women, the story becomes alluring and witty, for a beach read you won't be able to put down.

'Modern Lovers,' By Emma Straub

Oh boy, modern love is a whirlwind. Between the dating apps, and figuring out what "hooking up" actually means, it's hard to follow and easy to doubt. Emma Straub, who also wrote 'The Vacationers,' tackles a few different storylines in this book. She focuses on young love, family, friendships, and the past of a college band. You'll fall in love with individual characters, and feel the bonds of others way past the pages. Honestly, the best word to describe this novel is "relatable," because even if you're at a different place in your life, you can see yourself in the shoes of these people who are undeniably human and still figuring it all out.

'Sweetbitter,' By Stephanie Danler

When you're 20-something and moving to New York City, there's a lot that you don't expect. 'Sweetbitter' follows the story of Tess, who moves to The Big Apple. She falls into a crowd, and is completely mesmerized by the electric dive bars and caught up in figuring out who she can trust. At first, she thought this would just be a stop on the path to her big break, but she finds friends who become family and a place in this world. With the television series based on this book just being released on STARZ, you'll want to catch up ASAP.

'The Woman In Cabin 10,' By Ruth Ware

In this novel, Lo Blacklock is a travel journalist who received an incredible opportunity. She's been picked for a week on a luxury cruise, with just a limited number of guests. At first, the cruise is everything you would expect. There are fancy dinners, and smiling faces — basically a vacation, if you ask me! But, in a surprising twist of events, a woman is tossed overboard, and the ship moves on like nothing ever happened. If you're a fan of thrillers and mysteries, then this is the book you want on your bucket list this summer.