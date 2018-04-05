7 Cute Floral Swimsuits Under $20, So You Can Dip Into The Pool & Not Your Savings

Spring is the sweetest little reminder that flowers are finally making their debut once again, and we couldn't be more excited. Flowers instantly make you so much happier, and when you combine them with swimwear, you're in a state of complete euphoria. Since the warmer temps are right around the corner, you're likely on the hunt for cute floral swimsuits that won't leave your wallet crying out in despair.

"Affordable" and "cute" can be in the same sentence when it comes to purchasing your dream swimsuit this year. The floral print fad will never fade — and if you're into the bikini look, one piece, or high-waist style, it really won't ever disappoint. The trick to bathing suit shopping is to hit up your fave shops and boutiques when other people are less likely to (which includes during the colder months).

If not, no worries. There are still reasonable snags out there that are ready to be picked like the petals of a daisy. But instead of partaking in the little "he loves me, he loves me not" thing, you'll be saying, "I love this. How could I not?!" So, if you're ready to dive carefree into an Instagram-worthy infinity pool or the waves at the beach, these affordable floral-printed swimsuits will help a girl out.

1 The Staple Yellow Floral Print Bikini ROMWE Calico Print Knot Bikini Set, $12.39, Romwe Yellow is such a beautiful color, and when you add flowers into the mix, you have no choice but to stand out in the sunshine. It might take people a sec to remember that the sun is the brightest thing outside when you rock this set. If you happen to be walking up and down the boardwalk, a pair of gladiator sandals would totally complete this bikini look.

2 A Floral Monokini For The Actual Win Amazon Monokini Vintage Floral Bikini, $14.99, Amazon Monokinis are the most convenient and cutest swimsuits ever, and I am totally in love with this floral number. Let's be real here: floral patterns thrive with this style, and your flower child soul will feel so at home on the sand. Rock this monokini with a pair of distressed denim shorts and a floppy hat, and you're set to slay the season.

3 A Vibrant Red Bikini With A Ladder Center ROMWE Calico Print Ladder Cut Out Bikini, $11.59, Romwe This bikini is so ready for your carefree summer days spent at the beach. Soaking up the sun and listening to the sound of the waves crashing on the shore never felt so good. If you're all about those sandy "sun's out, buns out" pics for the 'Gram, this swimsuit is calling your name.

4 Burnt Orange Hipster Bottoms Rue21 Plus Burnt Orange Floral Hipster Bottoms, $16.99, Rue21 This color is so magical, and letting it soak in those beautiful rays of sunshine during the spring and summer will have you all set. Pair this with a gold anklet, and you will seriously have the cutest bathing suit ensemble ever. Hurry — the beach is calling.

5 Black Floral Bandeau Target Women's Smocked Bandeau Bikini Top — Xhilaration, $19.99, Target Having a swimsuit without any shoulder straps is so perfect if you don't want to worry about tan lines. You also free up your arms to do whatever beach activities you want to, like volleyball and tossing the football in the water with your crew. A black choker would really complete this look.

6 Sweet Rose Strappy Bikini Top Forever21 Plus Size Floral Strappy Bikini Top, $17.90, Forever21 In my opinion, roses instantly make any article of clothing that much sweeter. That little hint of red against the black material on this bikini top is so dreamy. Feeling extra adventurous? A bold red lipstick will look so fierce in your beach selfies.