You've definitely heard of the viral baked feta pasta that's been all over TikTok. The simple yet delicious dish centered on baking a block of feta cheese in a pan with tomatoes all around. Now, there's a dessert version making its way onto people's "For You" page. The baked feta pasta dessert recipe on TikTok is definitely something you need to try if you've got a major sweet tooth.

By replacing your feta with a block of cream cheese and your tomatoes with some strawberries, you end up with a delicious dish that looks very similar to the savory edition. And that's not the only way you can make a dessert version of the baked feta pasta either. TikTokers are getting creative with tons of other sweet ingredients like chocolate, mini pancakes, and marshmallows, all of which bake in similar ways.

So, if you already know how to make the OG baked feta pasta, you're one step closer to making something sweet and delicious. You just need to decide which dish you want to make, so check out these seven sweet plays on the baked feta pasta recipe for inspiration. Then, make yourself an entire TikTok meal of pasta first and dessert second.

1. Strawberry Cheesecake Bake TikTok This strawberry cheesecake baked feta pasta is probably the closest to the OG. Follow @delish's recipe by placing some cream cheese with white chocolate chips at the center of your dish, and surround it with some of your fave fruit. Go with strawberries and raspberries if you really want it to look like the savory version. After baking, mix together the cream cheese and fruit to get a sweet topping to put on a scone or stack of pancakes.

2. Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake Pasta Take your cream cheese and strawberries a step further by making this chocolate strawberry cheesecake pasta from TikToker @thehungerdiaries. Once baked, add chocolate shavings and homemade chocolate pasta. You'll end up with a sweet pasta dish you'll love a choco-lot.

3. Strawberry Cake Batter Bake Instead of the cream cheese, lightly bake some cake mix to get this strawberry cake batter bake. TikToker @thepalatablelife says this dish tastes just like a strawberry shortcake but better. Just make sure you bake the cake batter long enough to cook the eggs.

4. Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bake TikTok Calling all Reese's Peanut Butter Cup lovers. If chocolate peanut butter desserts are your go-to, you'll definitely want to try this chocolate peanut butter and banana version of the baked feta pasta. Instead of feta, use a chocolate bar, and surround it with some bananas and peanut butter. You'll end up with a delicious dip that TikToker @celiacinsydney enjoyed with some mini pancakes.

5. S'mores Bake If you're always down for s'more desserts, try this s'mores version from TikToker @mrsbrownsbakescakes. Use marshmallows where the feta cheese would be, and surround it with some chocolate. You could even use leftover Easter candy like Cadbury creme eggs. Once it's baked, use graham crackers to dip in it and you've got yourself the perfect snack for movie night.

6. Strawberry Shortcake Bake TikToker @saltysweetcorner has a similar cream cheese and strawberry recipe, but adds in some angel food cake at the end for a strawberry shortcake bake. This is especially great to make in the summertime, because it's refreshing and delicious. Serve up some strawberry shortcake dip at your first pool hang of the season with your roomies.