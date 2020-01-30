Do you know anyone who's looking for love? Okay, great. Are they over 65? Even better. The Bachelor has made a huge name for itself finding love for contestants in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, but now the franchise appears to be stepping into a whole new category. The Bachelor producers are casting seniors for a new dating show, focused on helping those in their golden years find love, and honestly, it sounds like such a cute spinoff idea.

This news comes after Bachelor producer Lindsay Liles posted a casting call to her Instagram on Jan. 28. Picturing two seniors hugging on a beach at sunset, the announcement says Bachelor producers are "looking for active and outgoing single men and women age 65 and up for a new exciting dating show." According to a response Lindsay posted to another user's comment, there is no upper age limit for the show, meaning nonagenarians and centenarians are welcome to apply.

While Instagram might not be the most effective medium to reach the demographic producers are looking to star in the new show, there's already been tons of comments on the post from people wanting to submit their parents or grandparents to be considered. Even Bachelor alum Dylan Barbour chimed in, commenting that he nominates his mom, even going so far as to tag her.

This concept is just the latest in many Bachelor spinoffs. Following the original show, which launched 2002, The Bachelorette kicked off in 2003. After that, there were the short-lived Bachelor Winter Games and Bachelor Pad, followed by the more successful Bachelor in Paradise in 2014. Also on the docket is a new music-based spinoff called The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, which is expected to launch this year.

There is no official word when the show would film or air, or even if it is 100% happening. So, until there's further news, fans can continue to enjoy Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, which is airing on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.