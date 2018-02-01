We've come to anticipate a handful of happenings from The Bachelor: tense ceremonies, Chris Harrison pep talks, and the phrase, "can I borrow you for a sec?" But don't expect a long drawn-out journey to a final rose on The Bachelor Winter Games. The latest spin-off of the famed competition series isn't exactly like the other reality dating series companions that came before it. How many episodes is The Bachelor Winter Games? It's likely shorter than you think.

A typical season of The Bachelor clocks in at approximately 13 episodes overall. We agree — sometimes that feels like a lifetime. By the time we get to those hometown dates it's all one big blur of make-outs and exotic locations. Last summer's Bachelor in Paradise ran over 9 weeks which has been the norm, give or take a few episodes. Bachelor Winter Games has a bit of a funkier scheduling structure. The new series takes place opposite NBC's coverage of the official Winter Olympic Games and will only air for a total of four episodes over a two week period. The original Bachelor will also continue as regularly scheduled programming throughout that time, so you're getting two Bach versions to look forward to. Oh, what a time to be alive. Chris Harrison, do you ever get a break, buddy?

ABC

If you consider yourself Bachelor Nation-allegiant, prepare to have almost no nights free to do anything but watch TV in your future. The Winter Games premiere is Tuesday, Feb. 13 and continues that same week on Thursday, Feb. 15. The following episodes pick up on Tuesday, Feb. 20 and Thursday, Feb. 22. Keep in mind that The Bachelor will take up your Mondays as well. That's a lot of roses.

There are 26 competitors hailing from 14 nations, which includes an American group of franchise alums. Chances are the majority of longtime viewers will be familiar with most of Team USA — Ashley Iaconetti, Dean Unglert, Eric Bigger, Bibiana Julian, and Luke Pell are among its notable members.

If you were expecting fave from Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette season, Peter Kraus, to swoop in and make your casting dreams come true, we are sorry to tell you he will not be joining. Fans held out hope after producer Mike Fleiss tweeted of his involvement, but unfortunately that never came to fruition. Kraus recently explained to Us Weekly,

Reality TV is not something that I want to pursue at this time. It’s something that didn’t really fit into my enjoyment in life. I’m very happy and in a great place and it just didn’t seem like a good fit for now.

But don't fret — the roster of participants is pretty stellar, so maybe you'll take to some fresh international faces. And from the looks of the promo, this is gonna be good.

Aside from its condensed timetable, what makes Bachelor Winter Games different from its franchise predecessors? Mainly, the inclusion of sports, cold weather, and an international contingent. While we've seen glaciers and some trips to icy spots like Finland and Canada, we rarely catch the Bach players in an exclusively chilly environment. Plus, instead of a lot of daytime downtime (seriously, what do these people do when they're not on dates?), there will be athletic action to take up the contestants' time. If you've ever wondered how some of your beloved alums fare on skis, now you'll know! ABC elaborates,

Throughout the run of "The Bachelor Winter Games," fans can expect twists and turns on and off the ski mountain, as well as romance, heartbreak, love and, of course, roses. The bachelors and bachelorettes will participate in challenges from winter biathlon to ice dancing, with date cards being given to the winners of each challenge.

Ice dancing? We can get down with that. Even if it's only for four episodes, The Bachelor Winter Games has our attention. Let the games begin, indeed.