We're cresting over the lunar wave, and once the full moon in Pisces rises on August 26, 2018, our universe will dive into all of its cosmic electricity. Under the observant eye of a full moon, hidden truths and spiritual rewards are brought to light. Whatever was planted in the soil of your world on the new moon all those weeks ago will blossom and bloom, showing you the results of your decisions. Sometimes the results are less than ideal. However, the results are also capable of showering your reality with the utmost beauty. And if you're wondering what's in store this time, then the way that the August 2018 full moon will affect your relationships proves that at the end of the day, there's nothing to be afraid of.

For one thing, Pisces is an incredibly sensitive, understanding, and dream-oriented sign. At the root of most relationship problems is a lack of empathy and an unwillingness to let love in. With a full moon in watery and Neptune-ruled Pisces on your side, there's a strong chance that any relationship weirdness you might be going through will be dispelled. Why? Because Pisces sets all the complications aside and looks straight into your heart.

It's important to remember that it is the heart that's easy to understand. Its needs, desires, and feelings are plain as day. It's everything else that obscures your heart's message. So, do yourself a favor and allow this Pisces moon to give your heart the center-stage.

Let Your Guard Down And Make Your Feelings Known

While a Pisces full moon is capable of making everyone more open to love, it could also make us all more sensitive and needy for affection. This is why avoiding the reality of everyone's feelings would be a big no-no under such lunar temperature. If you keep your feelings to yourself and ignore the feelings of others, you'll likely alienate your relationships even further, because everyone's intuition will be on high-alert.

However, keeping your truth all bottled up under a Pisces full moon would be far from easy anyway. Your heart will likely be bursting at the seams, and if there's someone you need to admit your love to or a friend you need to make amends with, every one of your instincts will be telling you to do so. If you don't, the object of your affection will definitely take it as a sign that your love lies elsewhere.

A Pisces full moon believes that it's better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all. So, take the moon's advice, and take a chance on love.

Don't Be Afraid Of Romance And Poetry

Since Pisces is an inherently artistic, creative, and romantic zodiac sign, this full moon will be a beautiful time to do something over-the-top and sentimental for your loved ones. You'll be so in touch with your emotions and your deeper perspectives that the poetry will flow from your fingertips, as will every other form of expression.

Contrary to popular belief, there is an artist that lives inside all of us. It's just that your inner-artist can be easily ignored or suppressed. Even if it feels like your creative instincts are long gone, they never die, and under the Pisces full moon, you'll remember how to clarify your world with art and share it with others.

If you've been wanting to write a sappy love poem for the person you're in love with, do it. If you've been wanting to craft a homemade gift for a friend, now's the time.

Set An Intention To Strengthen Your Relationships

What makes this full moon so lucky in particular is that it will occur while the sun forms a grand trine with Uranus and Saturn. These planets are known for creating challenges and obstacles in your world, so when the full moon is working so harmoniously with these planets, you know that it's bound to be a magical and productive time.

Since Uranus is the planet of erratic change and Saturn is the planet of restriction and discipline, the fact that the full moon will be receiving fortunate energy from these celestial bodies makes it a perfect opportunity to infuse your relationships with strength, trust, and commitment.

Make a decision that brings you closer to your loved ones and stick to it. Find the belief in yourself that you're a truly wonderful person to know — a person who anyone would be lucky to have a relationship with. The cosmos will reflect this intention with so much power.