The year 2020 has been a wild ride for millions of people and every industry. The entertainment world, for one, was rocked when the coronavirus pandemic swept the world and led nearly all live events, including tours and awards shows, to be canceled or postponed. The lack of live events has made fans even more excited for the artists releasing albums in the second half of 2020.

While fans haven't been able to attend concerts, many artists have gone digital with their performances in order to entertain people from the comfort of their own homes. A lot of singers and songwriters have also used their self-quarantine time to finish recording their highly-anticipated albums, or were inspired to write and drop new music out of the blue.

Miley Cyrus has used her time at home to channel her creativity. When the nation first went into self-quarantine mode in March, Cyrus launched Bright Minded, an Instagram Live talk show where she interviewed major celebs like Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Elton John, and more. As the year went on, Cyrus began to tease new music and, you guessed it, a brand new album, which has been a long time coming for fans. And she's not the only one.

Check out the list of artists releasing albums in the second half of 2020 below.

Miley Cyrus: She Is Miley Cyrus

While Cyrus hasn't announced a release date for her upcoming album, she pretty much promised it's coming on Aug. 5. "Meet Miley Cyrus..... again," she tweeted, adding the hashtags "#SheIsComing" and "#ButForRealThisTime."

The tweet came more than a year after Cyrus revealed her plans to release three EPs She Is Coming, She Is Here, and She Is Everything, which were set to make up a full album.

It's unclear if those EPs will eve materialize, but at least we know an album is coming!

BTS: Untitled

BTS' second album of 2020 is set to drop later this year, possibly in October. During a VLIVE on July 26, the group shared the exciting news with a heartfelt message for ARMYs.

"We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible. Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans," they said.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images

BTS will drop an all-English promotional single called "Dynamite" in the leadup to their new album on Aug. 21. They'll also perform the track at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30.

Dua Lipa: Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album

Lipa announced on Aug. 4 that her upcoming album will drop on Aug. 21. The record features remixes of the songs off Lipa's Future Nostalgia album, with help from Missy Elliott, Madonna, Gwen Stefan, Mark Ronson and more.

BLACKPINK: The Album

On July 27, YG Entertainment confirmed that the 10-song BLACKPINK debut album will be released on Oct. 2 after four years of fans begging for one. Following the June release of the first single off the album "How You Like That," the group will release a second single on Aug. 28 with a surprise celebrity feature, though the title of the track and who will make a guest appearance on it hasn't been revealed yet.

Katy Perry: Smile

Perry's upcoming sixth studio album will be released on Aug. 28. She released the record's lead single “Daisies” in May 2020, and has been promoting Smile ever since.

"There was conversation about not putting it out this year," she said during an interview with Connecticut radio station KC1010 in June. "I was like, 'We need some songs to dance through our tears through. I mean, there is one song on the record called 'Teary Eyes,' and it's really about just dancing through your tears. And I'm like, 'Wow that really resonates. That slaps, that hits hard for me right now.' So I'm excited for it. I'm excited for all of it."

Sam Smith: Untitled

Smith dished on the details of their upcoming album in a statement posted to Twitter on May 30.

"I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn't feel right," Smith wrote. "I have to come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions. I will be renaming the album and pushing back the release date — both of which are to be confirmed at this time."

While it's not clear when the album will drop, he did reassure fans it was coming in 2020. Smith added: "There will be an album this year, I promise! But until then, I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months, which I'm incredibly excited about. Thank you for always being by my side and for you understanding and patience. I always want to do right by you. Always."

Swae Lee: Human Nature

Swae Lee hasn't yet revealed an exact release date for his 2020 album, but told Billboard in July that the record will drop before October.

"It's gonna be huge," he said. "I'm breaking all the rules [and] I'm breaking all the boundaries. I'm making my own song formats and doing some production on there. I'm just doing what sounds good to the ear. People know me for a certain style, so I'm just giving them styles they didn't even know I could do. Sonically, I'm scientific with it. I'm creating moods with my next album."

Machine Gun Kelly: Tickets To My Downfall

There has been huge hype around MGK's upcoming album since January when the artist spilled very vague details about his pop-punk collab album with Travis Barker.

The release date for Tickets To My Downfall hasn't been confirmed yet, but MGK continues to get fans excited by randomly dropping songs from the project including: "Bloody Valentine" and “My Ex’s Best Friend” featuring Blackbear.

MGK is hoping to do more than just release good music with this album, telling New Music Daily on Apple Music's Zane Lowe:

I hope that this project, for an audience broader than what’s already listening to music that has instruments in it, I hope that this album inspires some kids to go and pick a guitar up, because it really is uncommon for a 15-year-old to have been to a concert where anyone’s playing an instrument. It is weird. But I’ve had plenty of people be like, ‘Dude, this is the first time I’ve ever seen someone play a guitar live, it’s crazy, I wanna do it.'

MAX: Colour Vision

MAX's highly-anticipated album — which includes a collab with BTS' Suga — is set to drop on Sept. 18. Other artists featured on Colour Vision include Quinn XCII, Hayley Kiyoko, and Chromeo.