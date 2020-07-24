Once again, ARMYs hit the nail on the head with their detective skills. On July 21, fans noticed that the American Association of Composers, Authors, and Publishers website credited BTS' Suga as a cowriter with MAX on a song titled "Blueberry Eyes," and speculation that a collab was about to drop began to make the round on social media. Days later, MAX's Colour Vision tracklist confirmed the collab and fans are thrilled.

MAX first teamed up with Suga in May 2020 on a single called "Burn It." The song was featured on Suga's second Agust D mixtape, D-2, and listeners have since been invested in Suga and MAX's friendship. MAX even gushed about his real-life friendship with Suga and how the two bond over basketball, their work ethic, and, of course, music.

So when fans noticed that Suga was named as a songwriter on "Blueberry Eyes" with MAX, they couldn't help but wonder when, where, and how the song would be released. Luckily, on Friday, July 24, the full tracklist for MAX's Colour Vision — which is set to drop on September 18 — was revealed.

Listed number six on the record, aka smack dab in the middle of the tracklist, is "Blueberry Eyes" featuring Suga of BTS. Suga is in good company, too, as MAX also has collabs with Hayley Kiyoko and Chromeo on the album. Check out the full tracklist below.

1. Colour Vision

2. Working For The Weekend

3. Love Me Less (ft. Quinn XCII)

4. Acid Dreams

5. Circles

6. Blueberry Eyes (ft. Suga of BTS)

7. Where Am I At

8. New Life

9. Checklist (ft. Chromeo)

10. Missed Calls (ft. Hayley Kiyoko)

11. SOS

12. There Is A God

ARMYs were living for the announcement on Twitter.

Fans may have to wait a beat until "Blueberry Eyes" is released, but it's truly something for ARMYs to look forward to.