A Million Little Things is settling into its new time slot on ABC, having moved from Thursdays to Wednesdays starting earlier in April. But it's not settling down in terms of its dramatic, emotional plot points. In fact, the A Million Little Things Season 3, Episode 11 promo teases some of the most intense moments of the show are still to come. (Content warning: This story discusses sexual abuse.)

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for A Million Little Things Season 3, Episode 10, "Trust Me." Season 3 has been an emotional rollercoaster so far, with a handful of recent moments really throwing viewers for a loop. Most heartbreaking of them all is Sophie's (Lizzy Greene) recent horrific experience in which her music teacher Peter (Andrew Leeds) sexually abused her in an ongoing grooming situation. Episode 10 saw Sophie finally telling her trusted adults — Gary (James Roday Rodriguez), Maggie (Allison Miller), and Regina (Christina Moses) — about the situation. Now it's all about what comes next: How will Sophie process her trauma? Will her mom Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) come home from France? Can Gary keep his sh*t together and not attack James for what he did?

Then comes Eddie (David Giuntoli) and his family, who are going through all kinds of turmoil related to Eddie's substance use disorder. Eddie's now in rehab, giving another go at sobriety while doing some soul-searching. And with her husband gone after breaking his promise to her, Katherine (Grace Park) is getting closer to her fellow lawyer-turned-confidante, Alan (Terry Chen).

Of course, there's also Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina's story, which is currently centered on them taking in Tyrell (Adam Swain), a teen whose mother is being detained by ICE.

All of these stories (and probably more) will be explored in the April 21 episode, per the trailer:

Here's the official synopsis for the episode:

Despite her trauma, Sophie goes through with her music school audition but quickly realizes she is struggling to move forward. Meanwhile, Rome and Regina grow closer to Tyrell. Katherine and Eddie are at a crossroads, and Gary reconnects with his father on a new episode of A Million Little Things.

A Million Little Things continues Wednesday, April 21, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit hotline.rainn.org.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).