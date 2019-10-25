The 'A Million Little Things' Season 2 Episode 6 Promo Is All Maggie & Gary

Shippers of Gary and Maggie, brace yourselves, because it looks like the fan-favorite couple of ABC's A Million Little Things is in for a major test. After multiple episodes have shown the pair drifting apart, the A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 6 promo reveals that Gary and Maggie will be dealing with a major crisis head-on, and it's not going to be pretty. In fact, their drama is so intense, it's the only storyline teased in the new video.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 2 Episode 5 of A Million Little Things follow. For anyone who has been following along with Gary and Maggie this season, it feels like whatever is about to the couple has been a long time coming. The pair got together at the beginning of Season 1 during traumatic times in both their lives — Gary's best friend Jon dying and Maggie resigning herself to die from cancer — and grew stronger together as they worked to heal, both mentally and physically. You'd think getting through those major life moments would make dealing with their now (relatively) normal lives a breeze, but it's apparently having the opposite effect. So far in Season 2, Gary and Maggie have been growing distant with one another, mostly due to Maggie not opening up to Gary about her feelings surrounding Chad, her late brother, and Eric, the man who received Chad's heart after he died. While most fans are rooting for them to work through this, it looks like things are going to get worse before they have a chance of getting better.

Check out the promo for the Oct. 31 episode — titled "Unleashed," for reasons that will be made clear very soon — for yourself below:

TV Promos on YouTube

OK, everybody breathe. Yes, Gary's precious dog Colin appears to be missing. And yes, it looks like Maggie and Gary are going to get in a big fight about it. But could the show really kill off an innocent pup and break up its best couple all in one episode? Only if the A Million Little Things writers want to break fans' hearts into a million little pieces.

It's unclear how Maggie and Gary's relationship will end up after all this, but it's clear this Colin incident will get them talking about the other problems they have, including Gary's jealousy over Maggie's friendship with Eric, and Maggie's refusal to open up to Gary about her feelings.

There also aren't really any clues to indicate whether Colin will return home safe, but I'm just throwing this out there: Series creator DJ Nash told Deadline in August that Season 2 will have a death, and it will be a death of someone audiences have seen before. If that death ends up being Colin's, I'm going to cry forever.

A Million Little Things continues at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 31, on ABC.