Season 2 of A Million Little Things has not been kind to Gary and Maggie. Though the former couple seem to be strengthening their friendship with each passing episode, it's clear there are tons of feelings being suppressed following their heart-wrenching breakup. Judging from the looks of the A Million Little Things Season 2, Episode 15 promo, it's only going to get harder on them, and on fans waiting for them to finally get back together.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 14 of A Million Little Things follow. The past few episodes have made it clear Gary is still very much in love with Maggie. First, there was his intense jealousy over her (currently defunct) friendship with Eric, and then there was Gary's dramatic daydream about getting back with Maggie in the elevator after their friend's party. Then, of course, there was the most recent episode, in which Gary was unable to sleep until he found out the results of Maggie's cancer screening. All this to say, Gary's still got it bad for Maggie, which makes what's going to happen in the upcoming A Million Little Things episode all the more upsetting.

Check out the promo for Episode 15, titled "The Lunch" to see for yourself:

According to the episode's official synopsis, not only does Gary get really upset about Maggie's first date with a new man, but he also apparently "accidentally crashes" it, which I'm sure will go super well and won't be awkward at all for any parties involved.

As for the rest of the gang, here's what's going to go down: "Delilah is forced to have 'the talk' with Sophie. Rome has an important meeting with a Hollywood big shot, while Eddie teaches Dakota a tough lesson in what it takes to succeed in the music business."

Of course, while all that sounds entertaining enough, it's clear this episode will likely go super heavy on Gary and Maggie's storyline. But whether it will end on a good note or a bad one remains to be seen. Gary-Maggie shippers will just have to hold out hope while they wait for the new episode to air on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.