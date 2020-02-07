It's been a long time coming, but Eric's secret is finally out. Fans have been speculating for months, and even other characters voiced their concerns that Eric wasn't being honest. Now, the truth about Eric's heart on A Million Little Things and it is a lot for everyone to handle.

Warning: Spoilers about A Million Little Things Season 2, Episode 12 follow. Eric (Jason Ritter) has been a mysterious figure on A Million Little Things ever since he first showed up at the end of the last season. At first, Maggie (Allison Miller) thought that Eric was secretly dating her mom Patricia (Melora Hardin). But, it turns out Eric had a much more complicated relationship with Maggie's family. He told them that he was the recipient of Maggie's late brother's heart. That connection sparked a friendship between Maggie and Eric. In fact, it sparked even more between them when they kissed a couple episodes ago.

That kiss complicated things between Maggie and Eric, but not quite as much as a rogue photo of Eric did. In Season 2, Episode 10, the audience caught a glimpse of Eric's bare chest and the very noticeable lack of a scar. In the latest episode, Maggie saw a picture of Eric with his shirt off and she saw that same bare chest. And she was not happy to see it.

ABC/Jack Rowand

Maggie stormed out of Eric's apartment as soon as she learned that he'd been lying to her. But, Eric followed Maggie and explained his story to her (and to the audience). It turns out that Eric never received the heart at all, but he was very close to the person who did. During a trip to Martha's Vineyard with his fiancée Chloe (Sutton Foster), Eric accidentally drove a motorcycle off the road. Chloe was hospitalized and in need of a new heart, and she happened to be in the hospital at the same time as Maggie's brother. Chloe is the one who actually received Maggie's brother's heart, and she lived with it for six years until it failed.

Eric explained that when Maggie's mom reached out to him, he couldn't bare to tell her that her son's heart had failed. So instead, he lied and told her that he received the heart. The lie continued on as Eric got closer and closer to Maggie, until it was too late.

Now that Maggie knows Eric's been lying to her, their relationship seems to be ruined forever, despite Eric confessing his love for her. There doesn't seem to be much more that Eric can say to fix the situation, so this might be the last audiences see of Eric and his scar-less chest.

Season 2 of A Million Little Things continues on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.