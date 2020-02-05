There are quite a few secrets between the characters of A Million Little Things, and some of them are going to finally bubble over in this week's episode. The A Million Little Things Season 2, Episode 12 promo shows Maggie discovering a hard truth. Meanwhile, Gary's friend make him face his problems. Altogether, it looks like the episode promises some intense emotional moments.

Warning: Spoilers for A Million Little Things Season 2, Episode 11 follow. Ever since Maggie (Allison Miller) and Gary (James Roday) broke up in the mid-season finale, they both have been struggling. Luckily for Maggie, she's been able to lean on the support of her friend Eric (Jason Ritter), who also happens to be the recipient of her late brother's heart. But, audiences found out a couple episodes back that despite the fact that Eric supposedly had heart surgery, he does not have a scar on his chest. The Season 2, Episode 11 promo shows Maggie discovering a photo of a shirtless Eric and discovering that he's been lying about his past. The audience still doesn't know exactly how or why Eric is lying about his heart surgery, but it looks like there will be some answers in the upcoming episode.

TV Promos on YouTube

The rest of the promo shows Maggie saying that she thinks the kiss she and Eric shared freaked him out. But, later she questions him about his missing scar, and that's likely going to freak him out even more. Since Maggie's been relying on Eric so much, learning that he's been lying to her is likely going to be a big blow.

While Maggie confronts Eric about his past, it looks like Gary gets confronted by all the rest of their friends. The promo begins with Gary laying about his apartment and noticing that all his friends have arrived at his place unannounced. "The gang's all here... Why is the gang all here?" Gary asks. Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) answers Gary's question with a stern response, saying, "Are you just gonna keep pushing people away until there's no one left?" Gary's been in quite the rut so far in the second half of Season 2, so hopefully this is the episode where his friends help him out of it.

Season 2 of A Million Little Things continues on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.