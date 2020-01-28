When the second half of A Million Little Things began last week, audiences found Gary in a pretty dark place after his break-up with Maggie. There's a saying that sometimes things need to get worse before they can get better. Well, based on the look of things in the A Million Little Things Season 2, Episode 11 promo, that seems to be the case for Gary.

Warning: Spoilers for A Million Little Things Season 2, Episode 9 "The Kiss" follow. Gary (James Roday) was the one who chose to end his relationship with Maggie (Allison Miller), but that didn't make the break-up any easier on him. When audiences caught up with him in Season 2, Episode 9, they learned that he's spent three months stewing in anger and sleeping with random people. In a few scenes, Gary screamed at cars that sped through stop signs, which finally led to one driver pulling a gun on him. Gary managed to leave the scene safely, but that moment was definitely a wake-up call that Gary is teetering on the edge of some very dangerous behavior. It looks like he's going to teeter off that edge in the next episode, because the Season 2, Episode 11 promo includes a clip of Katherine (Grace Park) saying that Gary's been arrested. You can check out the promo trailer below:

TV Promos on YouTube

The promo also hints at some rising tensions between Gary and Eric (Jason Ritter), which have been bubbling for quite a long time. Gary suspected that there might be more than just a friendly connection between Eric and Maggie. Nothing happened between them while Gary and Maggie were dating, but Eric and Maggie did share a kiss at the end of last week's episode. The promo shows Gary getting pretty upset about Eric getting closer to Maggie, and even more upset about the fact that Eric might not be telling the truth. Since Eric doesn't have a scar even though he claims to have heart surgery, Gary's probably right about Eric being a little untrustworthy. It looks like it's all going to come out in the next episode.

Season 2 of A Million Little Things continues on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.