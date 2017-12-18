The 'A Christmas Story Live!' Beginning Song By Bebe Rexha Is An Instant Classic
Wow, wow, wow. Merry Christmas to all of us! On Sunday, Dec. 17, A Christmas Story Live! aired on FOX and rocked our jolly little lives. The classic Christmas tale was woven into a glorious musical/live television production and starred some of our favorite faces in showbiz. But first, it opened with a total surprise. Bebe Rexha's A Christmas Story Live! performance opened up the show and took us all off guard in a great way. I smell a new Christmas classic on our hands.
You might recognize Rexha from her epic collaboration with Louis Tomlinson on the sexy song "Back To You." But now, you'll know her from A Christmas Story Live! The show kicked off promptly at 7 p.m., and instead of opening on a close-up of little Ralphie's face, it opened up on a close-up of Rexha's. She dressed up in a festive, red and green plaid dress and Santa's hat, and gave us some serious cheer-face.
The song is somehow a mix of both classic Christmas AND pop auto-tune, which I am weirdly all about. Her backup dancers brought as much enthusiasm as Santa's literal elves, and totally rocked some epic bunny costumes. If I can be honest, though, I only had eyes for Bebe.
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen fame came together to compose the music behind A Christmas Story: The Musical, which was nominated for three Tony awards after debuting on Broadway in 2012. Now, they're back for the live production.
Rexha joins additional fan favorites like comedic heroes Maya Rudolph, Jane Krakowski, Ken Jeong, Matthew Broderick, Ana Gasteyer, and David Alan Grier, just to name a few.
