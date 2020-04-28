The 9 Best String Bikinis Like Kendall Jenner's & Sofia Richie's That You'll Wear On Repeat

Summer is on the way, and with the warm weather comes many activities you’ll need to stay cool during. No matter what you’re doing this summer, odds are you’ll be in need of a bathing suit at least a few times, so why not take style cues from your fave celebrities? To start, draw some inspo from the best string bikinis Kendall Jenner and Sofia Richie always wear to make your summer everything you desire.

While the two may not be the best of friends, they definitely know how to dress for a tropical vacation. A scroll through either’s Instagram will leave you feeling ready for summer because of the abundance of bikini pics alone. The models get to go on more tropical vacations than most, so they have tried-and-true experience when it comes to the best bathing suits styles. There is literally no better fountain of inspiration.

Even better, there are so many different styles and colors to check out to up your beach bum game. For Jenner and Richie, they both prefer to show a little skin, which is all the better for tanning. Whether you believe in Hot Girl Summer 2.0 or not, there are still plenty of chances for you to soak up some rays in your new bikini.

If you want to beach it like Jenner and Richie, check out some string bikinis most similar to theirs below.

Funky Fresh

This cut is daringly sexy with the open-chest panel and ‘80s-style, high-cut bottoms. However, the ‘70s print is bold and makes the fit more playful. If you’re trying to get minimal tan lines and show off your funky side, this bikini has it all.

Make It Mustard

If you’re going for a single-color string bikini like this Richie number, mustard yellow is the way to go. Mustard yellow is known as an autumn shade, but it’s the perfect muted color for summer. The burnt tones of the shade make your skin look even tanner.

Like Neon Lights

If you’re not feeling muted, the obvious answer is to go neon, and Jenner makes a compelling case for going bright or going home. Beyond being bright and fun, neons were all over spring/summer runways, so vibrancy is definitely trending. This lime green bikini set is a simple way to stand out.

Far Out

Richie looks like California perfection in her pink tie-dye bikini – of course, the skateboard off to the side helps, too. Tie-dye is arguably the chillest pattern ever, so if you’re going for relaxation this summer, this print puts out the right vibes.

Red Alert

Red has been an iconic bathing suit color ever since Baywatch, and who doesn’t remember the red bathing suit that was everywhere on social media in the summer of 2017. Now, Jenner has a slight update to the look with this simple bikini. Firetruck red will always be a summer classic, so you may as well indulge.

Seeing Spots

Animal print isn’t going anywhere, and this post by Richie proves it. No matter what animal makes you feel your fiercest, there’s a bikini for that. If you’re like me and already rocking animal print coats, skirts, pants, and more, you ought to keep it going with an animal print bikini.

Lemon Yellow

Yellow is having its moment, and it’s deserved. As much as I love mustard yellow, a more classic summer shade is sunny, lemonade yellow. So, if you’re more inclined to go for brighter hues over muted ones like Jenner, here are some lemon-yellow suits for you.

Dotted Line

You don’t need yellow to have your itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny, polka-dot bikini moment. Polka dot, in general, is such a timeless print, you can easily show off your bikini pics to your future grandchildren.

Orange You Glad It's Almost Summer

In my opinion, orange is an under-appreciated color, and it looks like Richie agrees, given this neon orange set. Though a little less popular than other shades, orange is a great color to show off your tan and stand out. If you don’t trust me, trust a bona fide influencer.