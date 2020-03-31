Every single spring, I go through my closet and clean out all the clothes that I thought I’d love but didn’t, put away all the winter clothes I hope to not see again for a few months, and get ready to enjoy some warm weather. With the extra space in my closet, it’s time to start filling it up again. If you’re like me and looking for your new ‘fits, here are the spring 2020 fashion trends you’ll want to partake in.

As I write this article, it’s 60 degrees outside, and the flowers are starting to bloom. With a new season comes time to break out a new side of your wardrobe. As you finally put your scarves and heavy coats away, it’s time to unleash your summer dresses and shorts. If you’re looking for new ways to spice up your closet, though, the spring 2020 runways introduced lots of new styles that are going to be huge. From lingerie outside of the bedroom, blazers, ‘70s wallpaper prints, and more to get yourself ready for Hot Girl Summer 2.0, there is a trend for every kind of aesthetic. Revamp your closet with one of these spring 2020 trends.

Spring 2020 Fashion Trend: Crochet

One thing that took over runways and soon will take over streets is crochet. Seen on the runways at Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Marni, and more, this isn’t your grandmother’s kitschy crochet. Whether in the form of a long dress or a crop top, crochet is making its way to every article of clothing. Perfect for staying cool in the coming hot weather, you can DIY it or shop for your perfect crochet look.

Spring 2020 Fashion Trend: Bra Tops

This year crop tops got even shorter. Bra tops were seen at Loewe and Olivier, as well as Givenchy. While there were lingerie bras as tops, there were also satin versions made to look a bit more wearable outside. Bra tops will definitely be a great way to catch up on any tanning you miss during work.

Spring 2020 Fashion Trend: Blazers

Pairing these sexier styles with a blazer can help you feel a little more put-together if that’s something you want. Styled with pretty much every other trend on this list, blazers and the hype surrounding them aren’t going anywhere. For spring, pastels and neons are the trending colors, so look for a bright blazer to add to all your warm-weather ‘fits.

Spring 2020 Fashion Trend: ‘70s Wallpaper Print

Think of the gaudiest ’70s wallpaper you can, probably involving the color mustard yellow, and now, put it on a pair of pants. With big, graphic prints and bold colors, this trend isn’t for the faint of heart. Paco Rabanne, Miu Miu, and Louis Vuitton are just a few of the major designers that featured ‘70s-inspired prints walking down their runways. While the strong print isn’t the easiest to match with, it’ll have you looking like you walked off the set of That ‘70s Show.

Spring 2020 Fashion Trend: Hot Pants

It’s not spring without shorts. And this year, there are two very different trends to show off your legs. If you wear short shorts, good news for you: Hot pants are back in. Jacquemus, Saint Laurent, and Dior went leggy with their spring/summer 2020 runways. This look screams ‘90s and early ‘00s, so embrace your nostalgia with some hot pants.

Spring 2020 Fashion Trend: Bermuda Shorts

If you’re looking for something a bit less showy, Bermuda shorts are also back. Before you scroll past this, there aren’t the Bermuda shorts you wore in middle school. Seen in casual and business-ready styles, these shorts had a serious glow-up at Givenchy, Max Mara, and Tibi. The baggy look is almost skater, so there are so many different aesthetics you can take these long shorts to.

Spring 2020 Fashion Trend: Neons

As I mentioned before, neons are going to be everywhere this spring. Beyond just wearing one article of neon, to achieve this look, try layering a few different colors of neon together. People will be looking like a highlighter pack. With a neon pink top and neon yellow shorts, you can be your boldest, brightest self.