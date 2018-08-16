By now, everyone knows that one of the biggest claims from Omarosa Manigault Newman's new tell-all book, Unhinged, is that there is allegedly a tape of President Donald Trump using the N-word during the filming of his old reality show The Apprentice. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the claim but did not immediately hear back. However, Trump has denied the claims, but there are many more accusations than that, and they're all just as explosive. If you missed them, here are six of the wildest claims from Omarosa Manigault's book.

Unhinged hit shelves on Tuesday, Aug. 14, and controversy has been swirling ever since. There are tons of troubling and shattering revelations in the book, mainly related to experiences the former aide had with the president during her time in the Trump administration before she was fired in December 2017. Since the book's debut, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has swept to Trump's defense, saying the book is filled with "lies." Trump has also denounced the memoir, firing out angry messages to Manigault, calling her "wacky" and a "lowlife."

But the memoir also contains a variety of claims and comments on Trump's personal life, and they're... a lot. From the plausible to the extremely unlikely, I gathered up the wildest stuff that Manigault says, and spared you the trouble of guessing what Trump is likely to angry-tweet about next.

1 Trump Allegedly Used Racial Slurs Against George Conway Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images One of the biggest accusations from in Unhinged is, of course, that whole N-word thing (which the president denies) — but Trump allegedly made a slew of other racially insensitive remarks — one of which was reportedly aimed at White House adviser Kellyanne Conway's half Filipino husband, George. According to Axios, Manigault wrote in her book that Trump called him a "F**ing FLIP! Disloyal! F**ing Goo-goo" after George had criticized him. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

2 Trump Allegedly Called Haiti A Sh*tty Country Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images Manigault claimed that when she was preparing for a trip to Haiti for the inauguration of President Jovenel Moïse in 2017, Trump asked her: "Why did you choose that sh*tty country as your first foreign trip?" Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the claim, but did not immediately hear back. The alleged question mimics reports that Trump had referred to Haiti and African nations as "sh*thole countries" in January this year. At the time, he denied that he'd made such a remark, saying that he'd only used "tough" language, according to CNN.

3 A Shady Diss To Harriet Tubman Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you were ever wondering what happened to the Obama-era initiative to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, it might have something to do with Trump's alleged feelings about the icon. According to People, Manigault alleges in the memoir that she brought a memo to the president on the matter, and he had a less-than-thrilled response. She wrote: He came to the picture of Tubman, the woman who personally brought more than 300 slaves to freedom, risking her own life every time, and said to me, ‘You want to put that face on the twenty-dollar bill?’ Yikes. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the claim, but did not immediately hear back.

4 Trump Allegedly Wanted To Skip Tradition On Inauguration Day Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images There's also a claim that Trump wanted to get sworn into office to his 1987 book,The Art of the Deal, instead of going the traditional route and getting sworn in on the Bible. According to Business Insider, Manigault wrote that Trump told her at the time: The Art of the Deal is a bestseller! It's the greatest business book of all time. It's how I'm going to make great deals for the country. Just think of how many copies I'd sell — maybe a commemorative inauguration copy?! Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the claim, but did not immediately hear back. Either way, Trump ultimately chose to get sworn in on the Bible (which we can assume saved him from a lot of backlash).

5 Funny Business Between Trump And Ivanka Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Manigault also had tons to say when it comes to the people closest to Trump. One of those claims is that Trump's relationship with his eldest daughter and adviser, Ivanka, often reportedly crosses the line of "appropriate father/daughter behavior." According to People, the former aide explained: As long as I’d known Trump, I’d observed the way he hugs, touches, and kisses Ivanka; the way she calls him Daddy. In my opinion, based on my observations, their relationship goes right up to the line of appropriate father/daughter behavior and jumps right over it. I believe he covets his daughter. It’s uncomfortable to watch them. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the claim, but did not immediately hear back. Trust me. It's just as uncomfortable for some of us to hear this. Like, in addition to how unsettling the comments are, Ivanka has a family who I'm sure doesn't appreciate hearing such a thing. But according to Manigault, Trump wasn't exactly the biggest fan of Ivanka's beau, Jared Kushner, when they first started dating. "By the way, Donald wasn't always such a fan of Jared," Manigault allegedly continued. "When he and Ivanka first started dating, I asked Donald what he thought of Jared. 'He seems a little sweet to me,' he said, using his phrasing for 'gay.'"