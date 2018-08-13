Since reports surfaced that former White House Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault might have alleged recordings of her conversations with Donald Trump, we've all ben waiting to see what the man himself has to say. Well, Donald Trump's tweet about Omarosa Manigault basically says it all. To little surprise, he's not that thrilled.

On Aug. 13, Donald Trump took to Twitter to share a few thoughts about the current reports that his former White House adviser, and Apprentice star, Omarosa Manigault allegedly recorded conversations of Trump in the White House. The current president isn't a stranger to openly chastising people on the internet, but this Twitter tirade may just take the cake. Not only did he refer to Manigault as "wacky" in the first sentence alone, but he went on to claim people in the White House "hated her" and that she was "not smart." Plus, he also managed to throw some major shade at Manigault's Apprentice career. I have to admit, that's a lot to cover in just three tweets.

He wrote,

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard....

...really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me - until she got fired!

The first reports of these alleged tapes surfaced on Aug. 9, when The Daily Beast reported that the former White House staffer allegedly planned to use the tapes as leverage for her upcoming book UNHINGED. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment about the alleged tapes, but did not hear back. Publisher Simon & Schuster, who is in charge of the book release, shared a statement to The Daily Beast the day reports of the tapes surfaced. The statement read,

Without commenting on the specific contents of UNHINGED, we are confident that Omarosa Manigault Newman can substantiate her highly-anticipated account of life inside the Trump White House.

Needless to say, if the tapes are real that's yet another hurdle for the White House to overcome. According to a Aug. 12 report from The Hill, the White House is allegedly seeking to prevent Manigault from releasing the taped recordings. While it's still unclear what exactly is said in all these tapes, Manigault gave everyone a sneak peak early Aug. 12, when she released a recording of a conversation she claims she had with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly from the top secret Situation Room while appearing on NBC's Meet The Press.

Following the NBC appearance, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement that day condemning Manigault's actions. Sanders said,

The very idea that a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room shows a blatant disregard for our national security. And then to brag about it on national television further proves the lack of character and integrity of this disgruntled former White House employee.

Another day, another mindless Twitter rant against former White House staffers. If only there was a presidential medal for name calling, because safe to say Donald Trump would have that honor on lock.