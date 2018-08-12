Just days after a Daily Beast report claiming that Omarosa Manigault has proof of damaging conversations between her and President Donald Trump was published, the former Trump aide is coming forward with more alleged recordings. On Sunday, Aug. 12, Manigault released a alleged recording of a conversation she claims she had with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly from the top secret Situation Room, and unsurprisingly, the internet is in an uproar. This could be the first of many alleged secret tapings in her possession, and Omarosa Manigault's alleged John Kelly recording has the Twitterverse freaking out about the White House's security measures. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the alleged recording but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Sunday, Manigault made the contentious clip public while sitting down with Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press to talk about her time working for the administration, which ended when she was fired in December 2017 for alleged misconduct, per The Washington Post. The former director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison — who's been promoting her tell-all book, titled UNHINGED — prefaced the clip by telling Todd that she'd recorded it to protect herself and her reputation. Per CNN, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Friday, Aug. 10 that the book is "riddled with lies and false accusations."

In the alleged recording, a man who Manigault alleges is Kelly can be heard firing Manigault and threatening her to leave quietly for the sake of her career. Elite Daily reached out to the White House about its policy for cell phones and recording devices in The Situation Room as well as if it was Kelly's voice on the recording, but didn't hear back at the time of publication.

Beyond the content of the alleged Kelly recording, the Twitterverse has been busy losing its mind over how Manigault allegedly got a phone in the top-secret Situation Room, aka the presidential intelligence center, in the first place. Eyebrows were raised because The Situation Room is counted as one of the most secure sites on the planet, per The Post. You'll recall The Situation Room was the location of the now-famous picture of President Barack Obama and his administration on May 2, 2011, when U.S. Navy SEALs carried out the raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

With a storied history and a reputation for unmatched security, people are dumbfounded as to how this alleged recording even came to be.

Unsurprisingly, the airing of the alleged recording has opened up a flood of questions. First of all, why was Manigault allegedly fired in The Situation Room, which is reportedly only supposed to be used for national security meetings? Secondly, how did the former Apprentice star manage to get a recording device into one of the most secure rooms in the world and record a whole conversation? With such lax security, is this the first time that someone has recorded the President or Trump officials while they've discussed sensitive intelligence matters and security information in that room? It's a chilling thought, and if it's true, this could be a very serious security breach.

Ned Price, a former National Security Council spokesman for the Obama administration, told The Post that the existence of the alleged recording is seen a "serious breach of security protocol."

It's not the first time that President Trump has been outed by a recording taken by someone in his camp. The FBI reportedly has a tape in its possession of POTUS discussing a payoff with former attorney Michael Cohen back in September 2016.

It's not clear what payoff they are referring to, but there are a few possibilities. The New York Times reported that Trump and Cohen were discussing the payoff of Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who said she had a 10-month-long extramarital affair with the president back in 2006. The White House and President Trump have continually denied McDougal's claims of an affair. Meanwhile, there are also reports that the pair were rather discussing a reported hush agreement with American Media Inc.,the corporation that owned the rights to McDougal's tell-all story via the National Enquirer.

In a statement to Elite Daily in March, a spokesperson for AMI said,

Karen McDougal has been free to respond to press inquiries about her relationship with President Trump since 2016. Thus, the suggestion that AMI 'silenced' her is completely without merit. Rather, Karen signed a contract that gave AMI the editorial discretion to publish her life story, and she promised to write health and fitness columns and appear on the cover of two magazines.

If this were true, it would have its own serious implications as a campaign finance violation.

Back to the most current purported recording surrounding the Trump administration, The White House has yet to confirm if Manigault's alleged recording was taken in The Situation Room or that it was Kelly's voice on the tape. However, something tells me that this won't be the last we're hearing from Manigault, so buckle up.