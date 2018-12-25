The year 2018 was chock-full of celebrity breakups. While some were expected by some fans, there were plenty of others that took fans by surprise. And that ultimately led to a bit of heartbreak, especially because there were so many celeb romances that fans were so fully invested in. Among the most heart-shattering celeb breakups of 2018 were, of course, couples like Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson and Cardi B and her husband Offset. But there were so many other breakups that gave fans reason to weep.

1. Ariana Grande & Mac Miller

When Ariana Grande and Mac Miller split in May 2018, fans were in total shock. The couple had been together for several years and seemed, more or less, to be going strong. But when Grande confirmed her split from the rapper in an Instagram post, fans had to learn one way or the other to deal with the news.

In a May 2018 Instagram Story featuring a photo of her and Miller, Grande wrote:

Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in and form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us! Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it's not you. I can't wait to know and support you forever and I'm so proud of you!!

Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As many of you know, Miller passed away at the age of 26 in September 2018, which understandably gave fans and Grande herself pause. Although the relationship didn’t work out, Grande has made clear on more than one occasion that she still has a lot of love for Miller, most notably in the lyrics for "Thank U, Next":

Wish I could say "thank you" to Malcolm, 'cause he was an angel.

2. Cardi B & Offset

Cardi B and Offset were, hands down, one of the cutest couples of the year. Unfortunately for the two rappers, though, things weren’t meant to last. Despite marrying in a private ceremony in late 2017 and welcoming their daughter Kulture in July 2018, the couple decided to split. And now, they’re on their way toward divorce. Cardi announced their decision to part ways via Instagram in December 2018.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“It’s nobody’s fault,” Cardi said in a now-deleted Instagram video. “I guess we grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. I don’t know. It might take time to get a divorce, [but] I’m going to always have a lot of love for him.”

3. John Cena & Nikki Bella

John Cena and Nikki Bella broke everyone’s hearts this year by calling off their long-anticipated wedding in April 2018. The split came six years after the couple initially started dating and just a year after Cena proposed marriage to Bella. In a statement to Us Weekly, the couple wrote:

While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But the relationship didn’t end there. The two stars reportedly reconciled in May only to break up once and for all in July 2018. A sad situation all around.

4. Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson

You can’t talk about celebrity breakups without talking about Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. The two enjoyed a whirlwind romance that started in May 2018 and progressed so fast that it was hard to keep up! Grande and Davidson were engaged to be married by June, but they called it quits by October. All in all, it was a short-lived romance, but definitely one that broke fans’ hearts.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

5. Hailee Steinfeld & Niall Horan

Speaking of short-lived romances, the relationship between Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan also falls into that category. According to People, Horan and Steinfeld started dating back in February 2018, but their romance fizzled out by December. And that’s unfortunate because Steinfeld definitely seemed rather smitten, at least according to her interview with Cosmopolitan.

“When you fall in love, you pick up on the tiniest things about yourself. You start doing things for this person and going out of your way to make them happy,” Steinfeld told Cosmopolitan in December. “When you love who you are with that person… there’s nothing that compares.”

6. G-Eazy & Halsey

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

G-Eazy and Halsey were going strong for nearly a year before their romance died down in July 2018. When Halsey announced the split via Instagram on July 3, fans got a good sense of how difficult the breakup was on the couple:

I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.

The two briefly reconciled before breaking up for good in October 2018. So, this year was definitely a tough one for both Halsey and G-Eazy. Fans also pointed out that Halsey seemed to use a G-Eazy lookalike in her “Without Me” video, which details the ups and downs of a toxic relationship.

HalseyVEVO on YouTube

These six celeb breakups were, hands down, the most unfortunate ones that happened this year, especially because so many of these relationships seemed really promising. But love doesn’t always last, and that’s just something you have to deal with as it comes. Hopefully, all these stars will find the right kind of love for them in the future!