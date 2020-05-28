TikTok recipes are having a real moment, and the trend is not slowing down. From White Claw slushies to the 'Gram-worthy dalgona coffee, you can pretty much find a fun hack for anything from cocktails to breakfast. ICYMI, there's a one-pan breakfast sandwich hack that's taken over the app, and now users are coming up with their own takes. Here are the six best TikTok egg sandwich hacks for an easy one-pan breakfast.

While it's unclear who started the TikTok egg sandwich hack, it appears to go back to at least August 2019, as TikTok user @mrs_dee_penda posted a video making the sandwich then and wrote that she "saw it online." The various takes on the recipe hack all include the same method of cooking the sandwich: using one pan to create the whole thing, including the bread slices.

The basic recipe takes two eggs, some butter or oil for your pan, and two slices of bread. The cooking process starts by first whisking some eggs together, then buttering a pan, and pouring in the eggs. Next, you'll take two slices of bread and dip them in the egg on one side. Then, flip the bread slices and put them egg-dipped side up on top of the egg mix in the center of the pan. Wait for it to cook a bit, then flip the entire thing, bread and all, so the bread slices are face down in the pan getting toasted. Finally, fold the egg onto the bread and flip one bread slice on top of the other — and you've got an egg sandwich, courtesy of TikTok.

Here are some of the best recipe variations:

1. The Classic

As @mrs_dee_penda posted in her video, this takes the base cooking process listed above. Beat your eggs, melt some butter, and get ready to cook. The eggs go in the pan, and all of that dipping and flipping happens in between until you've got a legit egg sandwich made in a single pan. Voila, you've got a toasted egg sandwich.

2. Sausage & Cheese Egg Sandwich

This variation uses the same cooking process, but instead of dipping the bread in the eggs, @mor_talia puts some butter on the bread (either way, that choice is up to you). Go through the cooking process, then once you've flipped the bread side over, add slices of cheese.

Flip the sides of the egg over, so it starts folding over the cheese, and add pre-cooked sausage patties. Make sure you put the sausage and cheese on one side, because next, you're going to flip the other slice of bread over on top of it to create the finished sandwich.

3. Cheese, Bacon, & Salsa Egg Sandwich

TikTok user @saucedupfoods posted this version of the egg sandwich. You'll start by pre-cooking some bacon for the sandwich. Take it out of the pan and set it aside. Then crack two eggs, whisk them up, and add salt, pepper, a dash of chili powder, and a cap-full of milk, then stir it together. Melt the butter in the pan, pour the eggs in.

Follow the cooking process with the bread slices, then once you've flipped the mix bread side down, add shredded cheddar cheese, the cooked bacon strips, and salsa to one side. To finish, fold the egg inside the bread and flip the other slice of bread to assemble the sandwich.

4. Ham & Cheese Egg Sandwich

TikTok user @allydavid_ posted this take on the recipe. First, cook three slices of ham in your pan. Once it's done, set it aside, and whisk the eggs to cook it all together using the original process. Then, once the bread side is down in the pan getting toasted, add your ham slices and some cheese of your choice before folding it all together.

5. Parsley & Cheese Egg Sandwich

This recipe from @julianohodges would work with any herb you prefer. You'll start with your eggs (he uses three) and add in black pepper and dried parsley, then whip it together. Cook using the egg hack process, but if you'd like, you can add in some shredded cheese as soon as you pour in the egg mixture, like this recipe does. Add some final cheese to the eggs once you've got the bread side down in the pan, and finish by flipping it together.

6. Everything Bagel Egg Sandwich

This recipe is from @geekishlyapropos. When you've added the eggs and bread to the pan, sprinkle some everything bagel seasoning on top. Flip the bread side down, add more seasoning, and then some shredded cheddar cheese. Once it's ready to flip, fold the eggs and then flip one slice of the bread on top of the other. If you don't have everything bagel seasoning, you can try to make your own, or if you have one, use an everything bagel instead of regular bread.

Once you've gotten the hang of the technique and tried any of the above recipes, you may want to try your hand at your own version. You can put whatever you'd like in your sandwich. Try making it a full omelet-style bite with tomatoes or veggies, or stuff hash browns inside for a delicious breakfast hack. There are endless ways to hack this sandwich recipe, and they're all about to make breakfast so much more exciting.