While there's a lot to love about the warm weather, lounging in a float by the pool is at the top of the list. The sun is shining, the water is cold, and you're ready to lay out and soak up some rays. That's precisely when you'll reach for one of the best pool floats for tanning.

There are a lot of options out there for pool floats, but not all of them are great for tanning. For example, while cute novelty floats are fun, they don't always provide enough room for you to truly lay out, and can sometimes be uncomfortable to lay on for long stretches of time.

If you plan on spending a lot of time tanning, it's important to choose something that's comfortable, functional, and offers features to keep you cool while you're catching some sun. Look for floats that allow you to recline when you're laying on your back and lay flat when you want to turn over on your stomach. If you're the type to always keep a water bottle or tube of sunscreen nearby, opt for a float with cupholders.

You should also consider pool floats that are specifically designed with soft, breathable fabrics, or have enough room for two people to lounge and tan together. To help out your search, here's a list of the best pool floats for tanning that will get you that sun-kissed summer look.

1 The Best Overall: Loaded With Luxury Features But At A Great Price Amazon Aqua Premium Convertible Water Lounge $70 AmazonBuy Now This three-in-one convertible pool float from Aqua was designed to make it easy for you to lounge in multiple different positions to catch some sun. With an adjustable pillow that you can use to wedge the back of the float in three angles (60 degrees, 30 degrees, and flat), this float allows you to continually adjust your seat for both comfort and maximum rays. And with convenient carrying handles on the sides, a cup holder for a drink, and a soft, coolweave fabric that is both comfortable and cool, this float is the total package. You can even take the pillow out of the back of your float and use it as a buoy for others to hold onto as they float beside you in the pool.

2 The Most Affordable Float: A Simple, Reliable Float For $11 Amazon Intex 18-Pocket Suntanner Inflatable Lounge $11 AmazonBuy Now The suntanner inflatable lounge by Intex is a quality, affordable pool float that won't break the bank. For just $11, you can get this easily-inflatable, 74-inch long pool float. And, just because it's affordable, doesn't mean you have to sacrifice quality. Fans report that they've been able to use these pool floats for consecutive summers, and that they are "sturdy and perfect for those lazy pool days." One downside with this float is that reviewers say that you will likely get pushed around your pool if you live in a particularly windy area.

3 The Best Splurge: Superior Quality But At A Cost Amazon Poolmaster Adjustable Chair Lounge $206 AmazonBuy Now If you're ready to invest in a high-quality pool float, you'd be hard pressed to find better than this adjustable chair lounge by Poolmaster. Made with a non-corrosive frame that won't fall apart in the weather over time, this recliner chair lounge is sturdy and can hold up to 275 pounds. It also has two cupholders and a tray for your sunglasses or book built into the arms. Simply lean back in this chair to activate the recliner, and recline to your desired angle. When you want to switch to lie on your stomach, this recliner can even lay completely flat. Reviewers say, it is "the BEST pool chair that I have ever owned," and that this recliner is "expensive but well worth the money!"

4 The Best Double Float: Suede Top Prevents Slipping And Sliding Amazon Airhead Suede Double Pool Mattress $60 AmazonBuy Now Airhead's double pool mattress is the perfect pool float if you want to spend an afternoon laying out with a friend. Its quality construction and suede-feel fabric will keep you from slipping or sliding off of this float even if you're already wet from the pool. The mattress also comes with removable pillows that can be taken out on one side or both, so you and your friend can easily switch from tanning on your back to your stomach, without having to both lay the same way. Reviewers also praise the float's durability. One fan says, "These are absolutely, 100% the BEST floats I've ever had," going on to say, "I don't have words to accurately explain how comfy they are." And with a design that's available in three different colors, you'll be able to find the perfect one for your pool.