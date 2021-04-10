For some people, floating idly in a pool on a warm day is plenty of activity, but if you’d rather pass the time splashing, playing, and competing, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re looking for multipurpose inflatables, group games, or wacky gadgets to help you cool off, I’ve rounded up a handful of the best pool toys for your inner child (though some are also kid-friendly).

If you're looking for cool pool toys that'll put you in the mood for some competition, you can opt for a weighted ball or basketball hoop that lets you play an aquatic version of your favorite land sports. Likewise, if you're looking to go head-to-head with a sworn enemy (or best friend), there's a game of floating chicken that'll challenge you to wrestle your opponent into the water. I've also included a few kid-friendly pool toys that are fun, but less competitive, like a miniature ship with sunken treasure that will keep any diving enthusiast entertained.

Plus, no list would be complete without a few options that just make hanging in the pool fun, like a float that holds all your drinks and snacks and glowing beach balls that light up for night swimming. There's just one thing to keep in mind: If you're shopping for inflatable pool toys for adults, it's worth checking the recommended weight limits to help ensure optimal safety. To upgrade your time in the water, these are the best pool toys on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These Foam Shooters That Blast Water Up To 30 Feet Max Liquidator Water Blasters (6-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These multicolored water blasters come in a set of six for impromptu water fights and lots of pool fun. Made from lightweight, buoyant foam, the shooters can be filled using the water in your pool and, when fully loaded, can soak enemies as far as 30 feet away. The 12.5-inch shooters are just 2 inches around, making them easy for even small hands to hold. One reviewer shared: "These were so easy for the kids, even 4 year olds had no problems. Many hours of enjoyment watching the little ones play and sometimes the adults joining in. They float also, so great in the pool or lake."

2. This Floating Basketball Hoop That Turns The Pool Into A Court GoSports Splash Hoop 360 Floating Pool Basketball Game $36 | Amazon See On Amazon This floating basketball hoop and ball has a sturdy frame that can stand up to jump shots or dunking, and it comes with two nonslip balls for shooting contests and multi-player games. The net, hoop, and floating base snap together without the need for tools, and an included hand pump makes it easy to fill the balls. Choose from red or blue, or buy one of each if you want to play full-court (er, pool) basketball. One reviewer shared: "We've had multiple basketball hoops for our pool and none have been as sturdy as this one. [...] Really like this one. Super buoyant and doesn't flip over when there is a lot of commotion in the pool."

3. These Floats That Let You Play A Friendly Game Of Chicken SCS Direct Chicken Fight Pool Float Game (Set Of 2) $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Even when you’re not sitting on them, these huge inflatable chicken floats will be a conversation starter at your pool. When it’s time for a standoff, each player mounts a chicken for friendly water-based wrestling with the goal of knocking off your opponent. The inflatable pool toys are made from heavy-duty PVC plastic that resists tears and punctures, and each one support up to 250 pounds when fully inflated. One reviewer shared: "We love these chickens! They are large enough for an adult to sit on and are very sturdy. We have lots of fun just trying to get on them. Once on its fun to just hang out on them OR try to knock off the other person. We have even take noodles, used them as paddles and had races across the pool. These are well worth the money."

4. These Swim-Through Rings That Provide A Physical Challenge Prime Time Toys Swim Hoops (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Test your underwater athleticism with these swim-through rings. The 28-inch rings are weighted to float upright, and you can set them up one after another to challenge yourself and others to a mini obstacle course. For even more of a challenge, get two sets for a four-hoop course. When you're ready to pack up for the day, these hoops collapse to fit in your beach bag or storage area. A reviewer shared: "The hoops connect together in seconds, and kids loved diving and chasing each other through the hoops underwater. Just like an underwater obstacle course."

5. This Kit That Turns Your Spikeball Into Spikebuoy Spikeball Spikebuoy on Water Accessory Set $35 | Amazon See On Amazon If you already own a Spikeball set, you know how much this fast-paced game tests your reflexes and competitive spirit. This floating kit helps you bring the same fun to your pool, where it goes by the name Spikebuoy. Simply snap your existing Spikeball net onto the five floating legs, which are anchored by a weighted bag at the bottom of the pool. (The bag doubles as a carrying and storage case for bringing your Spikebuoy with you on the go.) One reviewer shared: "Such a great game already, and bringing it into the water only enhances the fun! My friends and I absolutely had a blast!"

6. This Sunken Shipwreck That Lets You Dive For Hidden Treasure Swimline Shipwreck Dive Pool Game $29 | Amazon See On Amazon This 18-inch sunken shipwreck provides the ultimate diving activity for anyone age 4 and up. The boat’s two halves separate, and the included jewelry, coins, shark, skeleton, and safe can be loaded inside. Once secured and placed in your pool, the leaky boat fills with water and sinks to the bottom, thus commencing a treasure hunt. In addition to the included treasure (and any other waterproof toys you may wish to hide), the ship's “chimneys” double as dive sticks for another fun challenge. One reviewer shared: "Ordered this for our grandson as he is so into the story of the Titanic. He just loves having it sink in the pool and diving down for the 'stacks' at the bottom of the pool. Awesome pool toy for an 8 year old boy!!"

7. This Water-Weighted Ball For Playing Underwater Sports Watermelon Ball $25 | Amazon See On Amazon The Watermelon Ball may look like a regular beach ball (or, actually, a melon), but it has an innovative design that uses water, not air, to give it neutral buoyancy. This means that after filling it, it stays underwater long enough for you to kick, throw, dribble, or carry it as if you’re on land. Use it to stay active by playing games like underwater soccer or football, or, use it as a challenging water polo ball. For convenience, it comes with a hose adapter for easy filling. One reviewer shared: "This ball is an absolute blast! I have a ton of pool toys, but this is the one worth fighting over! Think I may have to buy another one because my daughter and I spend more time playing “keep away” than anything else."

8. This Inflatable Ride-On Bull That Brings The Rodeo To Your Pool Intex Inflat-A-Bull Pool Toy $101 | Amazon See On Amazon Host a pool rodeo with this inflatable bull and ring float that offers fun for the rider and spectators alike. A great pool toy for adults (and kids ages 9 and up too), it has a large inner tube that attaches to the bull via four flexible, non-inflatable connectors — this makes the bull unstable, so the rider is challenged to stay on. Up to five friends can use the sturdy handles on the exterior of the tube to rock and turn the float for a splashy finish. Made from PVC, the bull can hold riders up to 220 pounds. One reviewer shared: "Super fun! Bigger than I expected, easy to inflate and lots of laughs watching people use it."

10. These Glowing Beach Balls That Illuminate Night Swims FLORYBERCEA LED Beach Balls (Set Of 2) $24 | Amazon See On Amazon All beach balls float, but these glowing beach balls take things up a notch. Perfect for night swimming, the two waterproof balls feature battery-powered LED bulbs, and they come with remote controls, so you can adjust the brightness, toggle between 13 colors, or switch between four modes for flashing, strobing, and fading patterns — all of which adds serious fun and ambiance to an evening pool party. For safety, the LED bulbs and batteries are secured in a fully sealed, waterproof, leak-proof box. One reviewer shared: "These FLORYBERCEA BEACH BALLS look wonderful floating around the pool illuminated. The old, dull beach balls, just don't do the trick anymore."

11. The Rocking Float That's Guaranteed To Get You Drenched Poolmaster Aqua Rocker $73 | Amazon See On Amazon Fall into the pool in the most delightful way with the Aqua Rocker. The inflatable float features a ladder-style inner construction that keeps it (relatively) stable on water, but the curved design means you can rock back and forth until you and your partner are drenched. It also doubles as a pool lounger on days when you're feeling a little more low-key, making this a great two-in-one buy. There's no weight limit listed, but it can hold up to two adults, depending on size. One reviewer shared: "We got it out last week and the kids had a blast. It’s a big float so you can fit a few riders. I even tried the rocking fun. [...] Highly recommend to keep the kids entertained. And adults."