Pop culture fans have a look to look forward to these next few weeks. Since the coronavirus pandemic caused several award shows to be postponed, many of the events are now taking place back to back. Soon, the People's Choice Awards will return to honor the biggest stars in entertainment. To get ready for the big day, take a look at the 2020 People's Choice Awards nominations. They're stacked with today's top celebrities, television shows, and movies. I guarantee you'll see so many of your faves that it'll be hard to choose just one in every category.

Regarding the movies section, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is up for some big awards, like Movie of 2020 and Action Movie of 2020. Margot Robbie is also up for Female Movie Star and Action Movie Star for her role as Harley Quinn. Meanwhile, Netflix romcoms The Kissing Booth 2 and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You are competing in Comedy Movie of 2020. Joey King also snagged a nomination in Comedy Star for her role in The Kissing Booth 2.

Riverdale fans will be happy to hear the show earned a nom in Drama Show of 2020. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse were also recognized in the Female TV Star and Male TV Star categories respectfully, with Sprouse earning an additional nod in Drama TV Star.

The ARMY has a lot to be excited about as well because BTS earned four nominations in music: The Group of 2020, Album of 2020 (Map of the Soul: 7), Song of 2020 ("Dynamite"), and Music Video of 2020 ("Dynamite").

Breakout TikTok stars like Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio, and Dixie D'Amelio are also going head to head in Social Star of 2020.

It's unclear how social distancing and quarantining will affect the broadcast, but due to the Emmys and VMAs going virtual, it's safe to assume the PCAs will follow suit. It's likely the program will include a mix of live and pre-recorded clips. Whatever the case, fans can still make their voice heard by voting.

See the full list of PCAs nominations below.

MOVIES

THE MOVIE OF 2020

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Extraction

Hamilton

Project Power

The Invisible Man

The Old Guard

Trolls World Tour

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Like A Boss

The Kissing Booth 2

The King of Staten Island

The Lovebirds

The Wrong Missy

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Bill & Ted Face the Music

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Extraction

Mulan

Power Project

Tenet

The Old Guard

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020

Hamilton

Dangerous Lies

Greyhound

I Still Believe

Invisible Man

The High Note

The Photograph

The Way Back

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020

Dolittle

My Spy

Onward

Scoob!

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Call of the Wild

The Willoughbys

Trolls World Tour

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential

Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Photograph

KJ Apa, I Still Believe

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Russell Crowe, Unhinged

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020

David Spade, The Wrong Missy

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2

Keanu Reeves, Bill & Ted Face the Music

Noah Centineo, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

John David Washington, Tenet

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

TV

THE SHOW OF 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor

The Last Dance

The Masked Singer

This Is Us

Tiger King

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: SVU

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020

Dead To Me

Grown-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck Mediterranean

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Love Is Blind

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020

American Idol

America's Got Talent

Top Chef

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Masked Singer

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, Space Force

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofía Vergaga, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly & Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020

Gigi Goode, RuPaul's Drag Race

Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor

Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul's Drag Race

Just Sam, American Idol

Madison Prewett, The Bachelor

Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer

Rob Gronkowski , The Masked Singer

Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle

THE REALITY STAR OF 2020

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020

Cheer

Love Is Blind

Never Have I Ever

Normal People

Outer Banks

Ozark

Schitt's Creek

Tiger King

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Legacies

Locke & Key

Supergirl

Supernatural

Wynonna Earp

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

MUSIC

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020

Bad Bunny

Blake Shelton

DaBaby

Drake

J Balvin

Justin Bieber

Lil Baby

The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2020

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe X Halle

CNCO

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

twenty one pilots

THE SONG OF 2020

"Break My Heart," Dua Lipa

"Dynamite," BTS

"Intentions," Justin Bieber

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion

"Stuck With U," Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

THE ALBUM OF 2020

After Hours, The Weeknd

High Off Life, Future

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020

Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Karol G

Ozuna

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020

Ava Max

BENEE

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Saweetie

Trevor Daniel

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020

"Blinding Lights," The Weeknd

"Dynamite," BTS

"Holy," Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

"Ice Cream," BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

"UN DIA," J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

THE COLLABORATION OF 2020

"Be Kind," Marshmellow & Halsey

"Holy," Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce)," Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

"Whats Poppin Remix," Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020

"About Love," Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You

"Alexander Hamilton," Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

"Boss Bitch," Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

"Loyal Brave True," Christina Aguilera, Mulan

"On Me (feat. Ava Max)," Thomas Rhett, Scoob!

"Only The Young," Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana

"Rare," Selena Gomez, Normal People

"The Other Side," SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour

POP CULTURE

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020

Addison Rae

Charli D' Amelio

David Dobrik

Dixie D'Amelio

Emma Chamberlin

Loren Gray

Jojo Siwa

Liza Koshy

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020

Antonio Garza

Bretman Rock

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Nikita Dragun

NIKKIETUTORIALS

RCL Beauty

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020

Ariana Grande

Britney Spears

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lady Gaga

LeBron James

Selena Gomez

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020

Doug The Pug

Esther the Wonder Pig

Hosico

Jiffpom

Juniper the Fox

Nala Cat

Shinjiro Ono

Suki Cat

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020

8:46, Dave Chappelle

George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half, George Lopez

Douglas, Hannah Gadsby

23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld

In His Elements, Jo Koy

Leslie Jones: Time Machine, Leslie Jones

P DAVIDSON: ALIVE FROM NY, Pete Davidson

The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

THE STYLE STAR OF 2020

Janelle Monáe

Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian West

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

Rihanna

Timothee Chalamet

Zendaya

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020

Bubba Wallace

Lebron James

Michael Jordan

Naomi Osaka

Russell Wilson

Sabrina Ionescu

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2020

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

I Weigh with Jameela Jamil

Scrubbing Inwith Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

Staying In with Emily & Kumail

The Viall Files

This year's ceremony will definitely be huge, and by the looks of it, a lot of categories will be close since the nominees are so good.

To see who wins, make sure to watch the 2020 People's Choice Awards on Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. ET.