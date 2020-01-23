Fans of the iconic To All The Boys I've Loved Before couple Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, get ready for Round 2. The highly-anticipated To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You released its second trailer, and from what it appears, the Netflix movie will be full of romantic moments that'll melt your heart. But it also looks like it'll be full of drama, mainly when another one of Lara Jean's love letter recipients enters the picture.

The trailer opens up on Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and her little sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart) basically recapping the events of the first movie, and TBH, it's a pretty helpful refresher heading into the second film. Kitty excitedly tells the tale of Lara Jean's love letters, and takes credit for Peter and her sister getting together (because she was the person who sent the letters out, after all). At the end of the story, Lara Jean nods in agreement and gives her sister a fist bump of approval.

The trailer then cuts to Lara Jean and Peter in blissed dating life. Peter seems to be an ideal boyfriend: He picks her up before dates, brings her flowers, and promises to get her home before curfew. But just because Peter's dating Lara Jean, it doesn't mean other girls aren't still swooning after him, as evidenced by his locker full of valentines. Nonetheless, it's clear Peter chose Lara Jean, and their progressing relationship looks cute AF.

But things can't be perfect, because then there'd be no point of a sequel, right? As fans know, one of Lara Jean's other love letter recipients, John Ambrose McClaren, enters the picture in the second movie. The new traielr shows Lara Jean asking John for her letter back, but he pushes back on that request: "I need proof someone liked me in middle school," he said, to which Lara Jean replied, "Everyone liked you in middle school." And then for the big one: "I didn't care about everyone," John said, making it clear there was only one person he did care about.

From the looks of the trailer, Lara Jean, John, and Peter all become friends in the movie, but both guys' admiration for Lara Jean are definitely going to cause some problems.

The trailer also features an adorable montage of Peter and Lara Jean's happy dates at the carnival, a lantern festival, an aquarium, and prom, but Lara Jean's voiceover makes it clear she still can't shake John Ambrose from her mind. Since it's clear both guys care for her, it seems like there will be a lot of raw emotional moments and heartfelt attempts to connect with her throughout the film.

Check out the full trailer for yourself below:

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will hit Netflix on Feb. 12, 2020.