Now that the Super Bowl is only weeks away, you've probably been wondering what to expect from the highly anticipated Halftime Show. Well, wonder no more, because the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show performers were announced on Sunday, Jan. 13, and the news will get you so hype for the big game. That's right: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi will take the stage for the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show, according to the NFL.

The National Football League announced the long-awaited news on Sunday, and after much speculation, it turns out Maroon 5 is confirmed as the headliner for the big game on Sunday, Feb. 3, as was reported back in September. And while people on Twitter were iffy about whether or not the band was the right choice for the one of the biggest concerts of the year, it looks like the NFL also delivered on bringing some homegrown talent to the field with the likes of rapper and songwriter Big Boi, who is an Atalanta native, according the the NFL's announcement of the Halftime Show.

Seeing as though the Super Bowl will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, it only makes sense that the NFL would have a local star as part of the show. To round out the trio of performers is Travis Scott, who has been riding high on the success of ASTROWORLD since its August 2018 release.

While these artists might not seem like a natural combination for a the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the NFL's announcement of the show described the lineup of Maroon 5, Big Boi, and Travis Scott as "a diverse group with local flavor."

Whether or not you're a fan of all these performers, it's at least good to know who will be taking the stage when the players head into the locker rooms at halftime on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Maroon 5 is a seasoned pop group with six official studio albums, and their latest hit, "Girls Like You" ft. Cardi B, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks in a row, according to the NFL's announcement of the show. The band posted a video to Twitter confirming their Halftime Show spot on Sunday, Jan. 13. The video, simply captioned, "#SBLIII," shows some quick cuts of Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi performing to give you a little preview of what might be to come on Feb. 3.

Of course, you know Travis Scott not only at the "SICKO MODE" hitmaker, but also as the father to the ever-so-adorable Stormi Webster with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. You might even recall that right before last year's Super Bowl, Jenner and Scott broke the news of baby Stormi's arrival to the world on Sunday Feb. 4, 2018. Nearly a year later, Stormi is almost one year old, and now her dad will take the stage with Maroon 5 and Big Boi to hype the crowd during one of the most anticipated musical performances in all of sports. Kylie is one to always support her boyfriend, so there's a good chance you can count on her to cheer him on in Atlanta.

Finally, Big Boi rounds out the performers, and he holds the distinction of repping the home city, since he was born and raised in Atlanta. The NFL announcement touts Big Boi's credits as part of Dungeon Family, and Atlanta-based hip-hop/rap group, as well as one half of the group OutKast, whose Speakerboxxx/The Love Below won Album of the Year at the 2003 Grammys. I don't know about you, but I would totally be down with some "Hey Ya!" in between watching the Super Bowl.

While there's not much yet known about what the performance will look like, there was another interesting tidbit regarding the confirmation of the performers. According to Billboard, Travis Scott only signed on after the NFL made a joint $500,000 donation with Scott to "social justice accelerator" Dream Corps, an organization founded by Van Jones in 2014, explaining in a statement:

I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.

Some people were critical of artists performing at the Halftime Show due to the NFL's treatment of Colin Kaepernick following his kneeling protests, so Scott's donation seems to be a way to show he's hoping to "promote change."

In any event, the Super Bowl Halftime Show performances are now confirmed, and you'll just have to wait and see what will happen when these three acts take the stage on Sunday, Feb. 3.