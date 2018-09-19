Drumroll, please! It sounds like we might have a Super Bowl Halftime performer! Thanks to new reports, fans are asking: Will Maroon 5 perform at the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime show? The answer is maybe. Two sources have told Variety that Adam Levine's hit band might be gracing the stage, so viewers can start hedging their bets now. Elite Daily reached out to Maroon 5's team for comment on the possibility of a halftime performance, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Variety did its homework and spoke with the NFL. A rep told the publication, "It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show. We are continuing to work with [longtime sponsor] Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show." Well, fine.

To Variety's point, Maroon 5 does seem to fit the "style" of previous halftime performers in that they're catchy, likable, and not too political (they might vary just enough for CBS from past "controversial" performers like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, who both caused controversy when they were theorized to have made commentary on the political and social state of the United States in their Super Bowl performances). That said, Maroon 5 has collaborated with a few outspoken rap giants like Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar on the songs "I Like It" and "Don’t Wanna Know" respectively, so the chances of a surprise cameo aren't too unlikely if these rumors are true.

Fans weighed in on Twitter with their varying feelings on the rumor.

In addition to finding a performer who will walk CBS' line on family-friendly content, the NFL has more problems. They need to find someone who is willing to perform given the current situation surrounding Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick, the 49ers former quarterback, famously took a knee in peaceful protest during the playing of the national anthem in 2016. After the game, he told NFL media:

I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color. To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.

No team has picked up his contract since, which Kaepernick believes was in retaliation for his peaceful protest (he's currently suing the organization for allegedly colluding to keep him off the field as a result). NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell claims Kaepernick is not being blackballed, telling CNBC's Squawk Box that his not being picked up by a new team has nothing to do with his protest.

Each and every club's got to make those decisions... They make those decisions based on a lot of factors that are best for their football team. And when they do that, that's what's in the best interest.

His actions have caused a divide in football fans and non-sports fans alike, making it tricky to find someone willing to stand with the NFL and Super Bowl as a performer. For example, it was rumored JAY-Z turned down an offer to perform last year. And later, JAY seemingly confirmed this fact to be true in his lyrics to the long "Apesh*t". He raps: "I said no to the Super Bowl: you need me, I don’t need you."

It's not clear when fans will have an official answer on their halftime performer, but for now, it's worth keeping your eyes on Adam Levine's feed. (One, just in case he posts a shirtless picture or something. But two, in case he confirms things!)